Five-Run Sixth Lifts Omaha to 5-2 Win over Buffalo

August 23, 2024 - International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Omaha Storm Chasers used a five-run sixth inning Friday night to take the fourth of the six-game series with a 5-2 victory against the Buffalo Bisons at Sahlen Field.

Neither team scored in the first half of the game, but both sides threatened early. Omaha was limited to three singles and a pair of walks over the first five innings, but could not score. The Bisons loaded the bases in the third with three straight singles off Omaha starting pitcher Chandler Champlain, but a double play started by Ryan Fitzgerald got the Chasers out of the frame as the game remained a 0-0 tie.

Buffalo scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the fifth as two singles but the Bisons up 1-0 off Champlain.

The Storm Chasers immediately answered back in the top of the sixth inning with five runs off seven hits, and Omaha led the rest of the night. John Rave opened the inning with a double, then scored on an RBI single from Drew Waters. Nick Loftin added a single, then Brian O'Keefe singled in pinch runner Devin Mann for a 2-1 lead.

Continuing in the sixth for the Chasers, Tyler Gentry connected on the fifth straight hit of the inning with a single to load the bases. After two outs were recorded, Fitzgerald singled in Loftin and Cam Devanney doubled in O'Keefe and Gentry for a 5-1 lead in favor of Omaha.

Champlain finished his night earning third win with the Chasers, his fifth quality start, as he allowed just the one run over six innings, with two walks and a pair of strikeouts.

Dan Altavilla took over on the mound in the bottom of the seventh and allowed a run with a two-out walk and double, cutting Omaha's lead to 5-2.

Carlos Hernández came in for relief in the bottom of the eighth inning and tossed a 1-2-3 inning, then got the first out of the ninth before allowing a pair of hits.

Evan Sisk replaced Hernández and stranded both inherited runners to secure his 10th save of the season and finish off a 5-2 Omaha win, giving the Chasers a three games to one series lead over Buffalo.

The Storm Chasers continue this week's series against the Bisons at Sahlen Field on Saturday, August 24 as first pitch is slated for 5:35 p.m. CT and left-handed pitcher Noah Cameron will take the mound for Omaha.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.