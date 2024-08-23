RailRiders Lose, 14-6, to Saints
August 23, 2024 - International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
ST. PAUL, MN - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell 14-6 to the St. Paul Saints on Friday night. Despite eleven hits and a home run from Yankees #1 prospect Jasson Domínguez, the RailRiders dropped their third straight contest in Minnesota.
The RailRiders plated the first run of the game with back-to-back doubles from Domínguez and Jorbit Vivas.
St. Paul brought out the bats early in the bottom half. They scored seven runs from seven hits off of starter Josh Maciejewski. The inning was capped off by Rhylan Bannon's three-run homer for a 7-1 lead.
SWB added one in the third with an RBI single off the bat of T.J. Rumfield. In the bottom half the Saints tacked on another three of their own, two off of Diego Castillo's run-scoring knock. It was a ten-run lead for the home team.
The Saints made it 12-2 with a pair of runs off of Jair Camargo's double.
The RailRiders battled back in the fifth for four runs. Caleb Durbin led off with a base hit and Domínguez launched his fourth Triple-A homer to plate them both. After Vivas earned a walk and Rumfield singled to reach, Carlos Narvaez drove in one and a groundout plated the other. SWB cut the lead in half 12-6.
In the sixth, St. Paul scored two more. DaShawn Keirsey Jr. began the frame with a triple and scored on Michael Helman's single. Wynton Bernard followed with an RBI double ensuring that everyone in their starting nine recorded a hit.
SWB loaded the bases in next inning but couldn't score a run dropping 14-6 at CHS Field.
The RailRiders take on the Saints tomorrow at 7:37 Eastern Time. Southpaw Tanner Tully gets the ball against Andrew Morris on Saturday evening. SWB returns to PNC Field on Tuesday, August 27, to open a series against the Rochester Red Wings. Purchase tickets for any 2024 RailRiders home game and get the latest promotional details at www.swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 26-22, 69-53
