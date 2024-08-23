SWB Game Notes - August 23

August 23, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (26-21, 69-52) @ St. Paul Saints (20-28, 58-64)

Game 122 | Road Game 60 | CHS Field | Friday, August 23, 2024 | First Pitch 8:07 PM EDT

LHP Josh Maciejewski (1-2, 3.89) vs RHP Randy Dobnak (9-6, 3.56)

ONE IS A LONELY NUMBER- SWB has now dropped back-to-back one run ball games losing in their last inning of the game. The team now holds a 15-16 record falling behind in last and close games.

WHEN DO THEY SCORE: The RailRiders have their best offense in the seventh inning where they have scored 109 runs. Conversely, they have allowed the most offense in the first frame with 94 runs coming across, including two last night.

RUMFIELD'S REIGN - T.J. Rumfield has been the most consistent hitter at the plate for Manager Shelley Duncan as he holds a .286 batting average in 92 games in Triple-A. Rumfield has rocketed 24 doubles and a dozen home runs. He has driven in a team-high 58 runs. He has had a multi-hit contest in 29 of his appearances and has 16 games with multi-RBIs.

RUNNING MAN - The RailRiders stole another base last night to total 192 on the season when Jasson Domínguez had his tenth of the summer. The team has set a season-high franchise record topping last year's 174 total. This is the most in the International League and second most in Triple-A behind Tacoma's ridiculous 244.

MAGIC MOMENT - Josh Maciejewski is set to make the start tonight as the third lefty starter for the RailRiders. Maciejewski has a 3.89 earned run average in Triple-A in 14 appearances, seven starts. He made four outings with NYY after his Major League debut for a 2.57 ERA. The lefty also pitched 12.2 innings for a 7.71 earned run average in Double-A.

VERSUS LEFT - The RailRiders have seven of fifteen arms as lefties on their pitching staff right now. Four of them are set to be a part of the starting rotation. Southpaw pitchers have held opposing batters to a .232 average against this summer.

ESCARRA ELECTRIC - JC Escarra has now played in 27 games with the RailRiders and still holds a batting average above .300 in Triple-A. The lefty is hitting .337 with eight doubles and a pair of home runs. He has driven in 18 runs and has scored 19 of his own. Escarra has also walked more, 16, than he has struck out, 14. He caught his third runner stealing with the RailRiders last night.

SCOTTIE STRONG - Scott Effross came over to the New York Yankees in a trade with the Chicago Cubs for Hayden Wesneski in 2022. He was placed on the 60-Day Injured List before last season and began a rehab assignment in June of this season. He was sent to the RailRiders and was activated to the team's roster, still to remain on the 40-man. In Triple-A he holds a 3.86 earned run average in 18 appearances. Effross has shined this month holding a 0.93 ERA in 9.2 innings allowing just one walk while striking out ten.

