Storm Chasers Spoil Roden's Big Night with 5-2 Win Over Bisons

August 23, 2024 - International League (IL)

Alan Roden's four-hit, two-RBI night wasn't enough to counter Omaha's five-run sixth inning as the Storm Chasers defeated the Bisons, 5-2, on a Honda fridaynightbash! at Sahlen Field.

Roden had three singles and a double and drove in both of Buffalo's runs with RBIs in the fifth and seventh inning, but Omaha had the big rally in-between. The first five Storm Chasers that came to the plate in the top half of the sixth inning had hits and scored in the game's decisive rally.

The combination of starter Paolo Espino and reliever Easton Lucas had held the Storm Chasers to just three hits through the first five innings, but Omaha leadoff hitter and DH John Rave started the sixth with a double off the wall in left. Drew Waters then greeted Herd reliever Braydon Fisher with a towering fly ball to right that bounced off the yellow line on the wall padding and stayed in play. Believing he had a home run, Waters only made it to first base, but did drive in Rave to tie the game.

Waters continued to plead his case for a home run between batters and was ejected from the game. That, however, didn't slow down the Storm Chasers' rally as Nick Lofton reached on an infield single and Brian O'Keefe gave Omaha the lead with a sharp line drive into left. Tyler Gentry followed with another liner into left to load the bases.

Fisher was close to getting out of the jam without any more damage, inducing foul outs from the next two batters, but his 1-0 fastball to Ryan Fitzgerald had too much of the plate and the Omaha second baseman lined another run-scoring single into right field.

Hayden Juenger relieved Fisher from there, but the first pitch he threw was a two-run double from Cam Devanney and Omaha had built a 5-1 lead.

Take away the Storm Chasers sixth inning and Roden had as many hits as Omaha had the rest of the night. The Bisons left fielder singled in the first and third innings and then drove in the game's first run when Storm Chasers second baseman Ryan Fitzgerald had to dive into the outfield to stop his infield single.

Then in the seventh, Roden doubled in Nathan Lukes with a line drive to left that pulled Buffalo as close as they would get at the night.

Roden's four-hit night raised his season average 17 points to .288. He now has 27 RBI on the season.

The Bisons host the Storm Chasers again Saturday night with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch on a Disco Night Labatturday Night at the ballpark.

