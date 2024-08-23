Bats Go Cold as Red Wings' Three-Game Win Streak Snapped

August 23, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Red Wings win streak came to an end after a 6-2 loss to Lehigh Valley on Friday night. LF Travis Blankenhorn stayed hot and went deep for the 26th time this season to extend his career-high and pace the offense. RHP Carlos Romero and RHP Ty Tice combined to hold the IronPigs scoreless in relief from the seventh inning on.

The IronPigs got things going in the bottom of the first after a 2B Kody Clemens walk led to a 3B Buddy Kennedy triple to right field. Kennedy's first triple of the season put Lehigh Valley on top early, 1-0. This wouldn't be all for the IronPigs in the first as RF David Dahl laced a two-out single to right field that added another run and grew the lead to 2-0 after one.

In the bottom of the second inning, the IronPigs rallied with a pair of outs starting with a single from DH Cody Roberts and a double off the top of the right field wall from Kody Clemens that scored Roberts and pushed the lead to 3-0. After a Kennedy walk, 1B Darick Hall stepped up to the plate with runners on first and second with two outs. Hall unloaded on a 1-0 fastball sending it 445 feet over the wall to dead center field for a three-run home run that ballooned the IronPigs lead to 6-0.

The Red Wings got things going in the top of the third inning with a Travis Blankenhorn solo home run to right field that traveled 400 feet. This was Blankenhorn's 26th home run of the season, his fifth-straight Triple-A game with a long ball, and 10th consecutive game with an extra-base hit. Rochester trailed the IronPigs 6-1 heading into the bottom of the third.

Rochester started the top of the eighth inning off with a 1B Carter Kieboom single to left field. After two quick outs, RF Stone Garrett was hit by a pitch and SS Jack Dunn walked, loading the bases for DH Dylan Crews. A wild pitch scored Kieboom and cut the lead to 6-2 in favor of Lehigh Valley heading to the bottom of the eighth.

The Red Wings went down quietly in the top of the ninth ending their three-game win streak, as they fell to Lehigh Valley by a final score of 6-2.

RHP Jackson Rutledge took the ball to start on Friday night. The right-hander delivered 5.0 innings and allowed six earned on six hits while striking out six and walking one. Right-hander Carlos Romero came into the game first in relief and logged 2.0 scoreless innings and allowed one hit and struck out two while facing one batter over the minimum. Ty Tice took the ball for the bottom half of the eighth and threw 1.0 inning striking out two and lowered his ERA to 4.11.

The Diamond Pro Player of the Game once again goes to LF Travis Blankenhorn. The Pennsylvania native slugged his 26th home run of the season Friday night, second-most in the International League. He finished 1-for-4 with a home run, an RBI and a run scored, and became the first Red Wing to homer in five-straight games with Rochester since at least 2010.

Rochester looks to bounce back on Saturday night in game five of their series against the IronPigs as the Red Wings go up against Lehigh Valley LHP Kolby Allard. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

