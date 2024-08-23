Knights Fall to Redbirds on Friday, 4-1
August 23, 2024 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
(MEMPHIS, TN) - The Charlotte Knights dropped game four of the six-game series against the Memphis Redbirds by a score of 4-1 on Friday night from AutoZone Park in Memphis, TN. Friday's win was the third in the series for the Redbirds.
Charlotte RHP Sean Burke (1-5, 4.77) started Friday's game and was charged with the loss despite a strong effort on the hill. Burke allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits over 4.2 innings pitched. He also tied his season high of this season with eight strikeouts on the night. Relievers Josimar Cousin (1.1 IP) and Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa (1.0 IP) chipped in with scoreless outings in relief of Burke.
The Redbirds used the long ball on Friday night, hitting two home runs in the game against the Knights. In the bottom of the first inning, Matt Koperniak hit a solo home run off Burke. In the bottom of the eighth inning, Nolan Gorman hit a solo homer off RHP Nick Padilla.
Memphis RHP Michael McGreevy (6-8, 4.13) earned the win after he tossed six shutout innings and fanned seven batters in his start. Offensively, the Knights tallied just six hits and one run in the game.
For Charlotte, Wilmer Difo and Carlos Pérez had two hits apiece in the loss.
The Knights will continue the six-game road series against the Memphis Redbirds (Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals) on Saturday night. The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call beginning at 7:30 p.m. online at www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch from Memphis, TN is set for 7:35 p.m. on Saturday.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 23, 2024
- RailRiders Lose, 14-6, to Saints - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Gorman, Koperniak Homer as Redbirds Return to .500 Mark - Memphis Redbirds
- Strong Pitching Leads Iowa Over Toledo - Iowa Cubs
- Knights Fall to Redbirds on Friday, 4-1 - Charlotte Knights
- Hens Battle Hard But Cubs Clutch 5-3 Victory on Friday Night - Toledo Mud Hens
- Five-Run Sixth Lifts Omaha to 5-2 Win over Buffalo - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Stripers Rally Twice to Take Seesaw Battle in Louisville - Gwinnett Stripers
- WooSox Win 8-4 Over Tides in Extras, Extend Winning Streak to Seven Games - Worcester Red Sox
- Storm Chasers Spoil Roden's Big Night with 5-2 Win Over Bisons - Buffalo Bisons
- Bats Go Cold as Red Wings' Three-Game Win Streak Snapped - Rochester Red Wings
- Bats Fall in Seesaw Battle to Stripers 8-7 - Louisville Bats
- Sounds Simmer Jumbo Shrimp Behind Strong Outing by Pitching Staff - Nashville Sounds
- Seth Johnson Earns First Win as 'Pigs Snap Losing Streak - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Offense Struggles Again in 4-1 Loss - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Fabian's Clutch Hit Forces Extras, Can't Top Red Sox - Norfolk Tides
- Six-Run Third Propels Mets Past Bulls, 9-6 - Durham Bulls
- Syracuse Offense Breaks out in 9-6 Win over Durham on Friday Night - Syracuse Mets
- August 23 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - August 23 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 23 at Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.