Knights Fall to Redbirds on Friday, 4-1

August 23, 2024 - International League (IL)

(MEMPHIS, TN) - The Charlotte Knights dropped game four of the six-game series against the Memphis Redbirds by a score of 4-1 on Friday night from AutoZone Park in Memphis, TN. Friday's win was the third in the series for the Redbirds.

Charlotte RHP Sean Burke (1-5, 4.77) started Friday's game and was charged with the loss despite a strong effort on the hill. Burke allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits over 4.2 innings pitched. He also tied his season high of this season with eight strikeouts on the night. Relievers Josimar Cousin (1.1 IP) and Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa (1.0 IP) chipped in with scoreless outings in relief of Burke.

The Redbirds used the long ball on Friday night, hitting two home runs in the game against the Knights. In the bottom of the first inning, Matt Koperniak hit a solo home run off Burke. In the bottom of the eighth inning, Nolan Gorman hit a solo homer off RHP Nick Padilla.

Memphis RHP Michael McGreevy (6-8, 4.13) earned the win after he tossed six shutout innings and fanned seven batters in his start. Offensively, the Knights tallied just six hits and one run in the game.

For Charlotte, Wilmer Difo and Carlos Pérez had two hits apiece in the loss.

The Knights will continue the six-game road series against the Memphis Redbirds (Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals) on Saturday night. The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call beginning at 7:30 p.m. online at www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch from Memphis, TN is set for 7:35 p.m. on Saturday.

