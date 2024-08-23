Harrington Deals as Indians Handle Clippers, 6-2
August 23, 2024 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Reigning International League Pitcher of the Week Thomas Harrington shined again with five-plus perfect innings as the Indianapolis Indians tacked on six runs to defeat the Columbus Clippers on Friday evening at Huntington Park, 6-2.
After tossing 5.0 perfect frames in his last start vs. St. Paul, Harrington (W, 2-1) took a perfect game into the sixth inning with six punchouts to silence the Columbus (31-17, 63-59) offense. He exited with just two baserunners allowed on a pair of base hits in the sixth inning.
The Indians (26-21, 59-61) notched three runs in the first inning after five of the first six batters in the game reached base safely. With one out, Henry Davis roped an RBI double to plate the rehabbing Nick Gonzales. After a walk to Billy Cook, Jack Suwinski drove a line drive that deflected off shortstop Gabriel Arias' glove before he airmailed a throw past the catcher, allowing Nick Yorke and Davis to score. Indianapolis posted two additional runs on a run-scoring fielder's choice by Liover Peguero and RBI double by Yorke in the third and fourth innings against Triston McKenzie (L, 2-3).
After logging their first hit with one out in the sixth, a single by Bryan Lavastida, the Clippers plated only two runs between the sixth and seventh inning courtesy of an Angel Martínez run-scoring groundout and a solo blast from Chase DeLauter. Indianapolis (26-21, 59-61) tallied a run in the sixth on an RBI groundout from Davis.
In relief of Harrington, the Indians passed the torch to Beau Sulser and Isaac Mattson for a combined 3.0 one-run innings with four punchouts.
Yorke continued his torrid streak at the plate, posting a .370 batting average (27-for-73), with nine doubles and 14 RBI in 20 games this month.
The Indians and Clippers continue the six-game series on Saturday at 7:05 PM ET at Huntington Park. RHP Aaron Shortridge (1-2, 5.26) will take the mound for the Indians against LHP Logan Webb (0-0, -.--).
