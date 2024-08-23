Stripers Rally Twice to Take Seesaw Battle in Louisville

August 23, 2024 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Gwinnett Stripers (27-22) saw an early 3-0 lead evaporate, then overcame 5-3 and 7-5 deficits to beat the Louisville Bats (19-28) 8-7 on Friday night at Louisville Slugger Field. Chadwick Tromp and Eli White had four hits apiece and Nacho Alvarez Jr. had a two-run home run and three RBIs for the Stripers, who have won four-straight games.

Decisive Plays: Alvarez's two-run homer (8) in the first inning gave Gwinnett a 2-0 lead, and an RBI single by newest Striper Harold Ramirez made it 3-0 in the third. Hurston Waldrep yielded five runs over the fourth and fifth innings as Louisville surged ahead 5-3. The Stripers tied it at 5-5 in the seventh on an RBI single by Ramirez and RBI double by Tromp, but the Bats pulled ahead 7-5 with two runs off Parker Dunshee in the bottom of the seventh. Gwinnett went ahead for good in a three-run eighth as Alvarez and White both notched RBI singles. Ken Giles (S, 4) struck out the side and stranded the tying and winning runs in the bottom of the ninth.

Key Contributors: Domingo Gonzalez (W, 1-1) struck out two over 1.1 hitless frames to earn his first career Triple-A win. Tromp (4-for-5, double, RBI) and White (4-for-5, double, RBI) each had four hits, while Alvarez (3-for-5, homer, 3 RBIs) and Ramirez (2-for-5, 2 RBIs) both had multi-hit, multi-RBI efforts. For the Bats, Eric Yang went 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs.

Noteworthy: The Stripers have come back to win from late two-run deficits in each of the last two nights, raising their come-from-behind win total to 34. Alvarez's homer was his first with Gwinnett since July 20 vs. Charlotte. Gonzalez is 1-0 with a 1.13 ERA (1 ER in 8.0 IP) and two saves (2-for-2) in seven outings in August.

Next Game (Saturday, August 24): Gwinnett at Louisville, 7:15 p.m. ET at Louisville Slugger Field. Broadcast: 7:00 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, August 27): Gwinnett vs. Columbus, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. It's Coolray Family Value Tuesday at Coolray Field, as fans can load up on $2 hot dogs and $1 desserts.

