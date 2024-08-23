Seth Johnson Earns First Win as 'Pigs Snap Losing Streak

August 23, 2024 - International League (IL)

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (57-63, 23-24) snapped their six-game losing streak with a comfortable 6-2 win over the Rochester Red Wings (68-54, 30-19) on Friday night at Coca-Cola Park.

The IronPigs got to work right out of the chute in the first inning. Kody Clemens walked to open things and then immediately scored on a Buddy Kennedy triple. Kennedy was plated later in the inning by David Dahl with a base hit.

A four-run second made it a comfortable cushion early for the 'Pigs. With two outs, Cody Roberts singled and then scored on a Clemens double. After Kennedy was hit by a pitch, Darick Hall smashed a mammoth three-run homer, his 13th of the year, to make it 6-0.

Rochester got on the board in the third as Travis Blankenhorn popped a solo homer, his 26th of the year.

The Red Wings mustered only one more run the rest of the way on a run scoring wild pitch, as the IronPigs pitching staff kept the Rochester offense under wraps.

Seth Johnson (1-0) earned his first win as an IronPig, allowing just one run in five innings, striking out four while allowing three hits and two walks.

Jackson Rutledge (4-8) suffered the loss for Rochester, allowing six runs in five frames on six hits and a walk, striking out six.

The 'Pigs and Red Wings continue their series on Saturday, August 24th with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park. Kolby Allard (2-7, 5.45) is handed the ball for the 'Pigs while the Red Wings have yet to announce a starter.

