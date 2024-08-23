Fabian's Clutch Hit Forces Extras, Can't Top Red Sox

August 23, 2024 - International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







NORFOLK, VA --- The Norfolk Tides (20-29, 56-68) fell to the Worcester Red Sox (27-21, 62-61), 8-4, in 10 innings on Friday night at Harbor Park. The Tides have lost the first four games of the homestand and have lost 15 of their previous 21 games.

Worcester got on the board in the first inning when Chase Meidroth blasted a solo home run, his seventh of the season. That would be the lone run Tides starter Carlos Tavera allowed. He would last 5.0 innings, allowing four hits (including the home run) and one walk with one strikeout.

Tavera would exit as the winning pitcher of record. In the bottom of the fifth, Coby Mayo blasted a two-run triple to take a 2-1 lead. Worcester would immediately take the lead back, however, putting up two runs in the sixth. Both runs came on Kristian Campbell's first career Triple-A home run to go up 3-2.

The Red Sox would add another run in the eighth inning when Meidroth knocked an RBI triple. The Tides would get two runners on in the bottom of the ninth with two outs. On an 0-2 count, Jud Fabian blasted a game-tying two-run double to force extras.

Worcester would score four runs in the 10th inning, including a two-run homer by Roman Anthony and Campbell's second home run of of the night. Norfolk wouldn't score in the bottom half, losing 8-4. Game five is tomorrow night at 6:35 p.m. RHP Brandon Young (4-3, 3.38) will start for Norfolk, while RHP Jason Alexander (4-6, 4.69) will start for the Red Sox.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.