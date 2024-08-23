Six-Run Third Propels Mets Past Bulls, 9-6

August 23, 2024 - International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Syracuse, NY - The Syracuse Mets scored six runs in an 11-batter third inning to defeat the Durham Bulls 9-6 on Friday night at NBT Bank Stadium.

The Bulls (23-26) jumped on Mets starter Mike Vasil for consecutive home runs within the game's first four pitches. Jonathan Aranda drilled the first pitch over the right field wall, with Austin Shenton connecting for a 417' blast to right-center three pitches later. Durham would add an unearned run in the second for a 3-0 lead on a sacrifice fly by Aranda.

However, Cole Wilcox (L, 0-2) surrendered six runs in the third. Two hits began the inning, followed by a fielding error at third by Shenton. Drew Gilbert then yanked a three-run homer inside the right field pole for a 4-3 Syracuse lead. The Mets tacked on two more runs on three more hits and a throwing error from second baseman Ronny Simon.

Nathan Wiles entered for the fifth and permitted three runs on three hits.

Trailing Syracuse (21-27) 9-4 in the eighth, Durham pushed across two runs in the eighth on a double from Kenny Piper and a single by Nick Schnell. Batting as the tying run, Aranda grounded out to first base to end the inning.

Vasil (W, 7-8) notched the win, settling in after the first inning homers to throw six frames, permitting three earned runs. Matt Gage (S, 5) registered the save with a perfect, two strikeout ninth inning.

Antonio Jimenez threw three stellar innings for Durham, facing the minimum nine batters, fanning two.

The series continues Saturday with a bullpen outing for Durham against Syracuse starter Tylor Megill (3-0, 3.57) at 6:35 PM ET.

The Bulls return home Tuesday, August 27th against the Buffalo Bisons at 6:35 PM ET.

