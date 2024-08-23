Offense Struggles Again in 4-1 Loss
August 23, 2024 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
NASHVILLE - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp offense struggled again on Friday in a 4-1 loss to the Nashville Sounds at First Horizon Park.
The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fourth. Jumbo Shrimp (59-63, 24-23) starter Xzavion Curry (2-8) walked Carlos Rodriguez to begin the frame before Francisco Mejia smacked a two-run home run. Tyler Black followed with a triple. Two batters later, Brewer Hicklen's sacrifice fly made it 3-0 in favor of the Sounds (65-58, 27-21).
Jacksonville responded in the fifth. Augustín Ramírez tripled to jumpstart the inning. After a foul out and strikeout, Griffin Conine's RBI single put things at 3-1. The Jumbo Shrimp failed to record a hit for the rest of the night.
Rodriguez and Mejia started the eighth with singles. Black's RBI double got things to 4-1.
Jacksonville and Nashville meet again in Saturday's 7:35 p.m. ET contest. RHP Yonny Chirinos (8-5, 3.39 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Sounds LHP DL Hall (1-1, 2.65 ERA). Coverage begins at 7:20 p.m. ET on ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.
