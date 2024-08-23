Offense Struggles Again in 4-1 Loss

August 23, 2024 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







NASHVILLE - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp offense struggled again on Friday in a 4-1 loss to the Nashville Sounds at First Horizon Park.

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fourth. Jumbo Shrimp (59-63, 24-23) starter Xzavion Curry (2-8) walked Carlos Rodriguez to begin the frame before Francisco Mejia smacked a two-run home run. Tyler Black followed with a triple. Two batters later, Brewer Hicklen's sacrifice fly made it 3-0 in favor of the Sounds (65-58, 27-21).

Jacksonville responded in the fifth. Augustín Ramírez tripled to jumpstart the inning. After a foul out and strikeout, Griffin Conine's RBI single put things at 3-1. The Jumbo Shrimp failed to record a hit for the rest of the night.

Rodriguez and Mejia started the eighth with singles. Black's RBI double got things to 4-1.

Jacksonville and Nashville meet again in Saturday's 7:35 p.m. ET contest. RHP Yonny Chirinos (8-5, 3.39 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Sounds LHP DL Hall (1-1, 2.65 ERA). Coverage begins at 7:20 p.m. ET on ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.