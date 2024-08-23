Strong Pitching Leads Iowa Over Toledo
August 23, 2024 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
TOLEDO, OH - The Iowa Cubs (54-70) pitching staff allowed just two earned runs and struck out 12 en route to a 5-3 victory over the Toledo Mud Hens (58-65) tonight at Fifth Third Field.
The I-Cubs were led by starter Connor Noland who tossed 6.0 innings and allowed two runs (one earned) with seven strikeouts to earn his fourth win with Iowa.
The I-Cubs took a 2-0 lead in the first inning as Trayce Thompson drove in two runs with a single. Toledo responded with a run in the bottom half of the frame to cut the lead to 2-1.
In the second, James Triantos and Moises Ballesteros each singled home a run and Ballesteros later scored on a groundout from Kevin Alcántara to make it 5-1 Iowa.
Toledo added a run in the fifth inning and the eighth inning to cut Iowa's advantage to 5-3 but fell short.
Daniel Palencia picked up his second save of the season as he worked 1.2 innings and struck out four.
POSTGAME NOTES:
- Iowa improved to 10-6 against Toledo this season.
- James Triantos stole two bases tonight to give him 43 on the season between Double-A Tennessee and Iowa...his 43 steals are the most by a Cubs minor leaguer since Delvin Zinn (44) in 2021.
Iowa will play at Toledo on Saturday for the fifth of a six-game series with first pitch slated for 6:05 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
##CUBS##
