Hens Battle Hard But Cubs Clutch 5-3 Victory on Friday Night

August 23, 2024 - International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







On a buzzing Friday night, the Mud Hens took the field against the Iowa Cubs in front of a lively crowd, but despite the energy, they fell just short with a 5-3 loss.

It was the fourth game of the series, and the action kicked off slightly behind schedule, with the first pitch at 7:07 PM. The Cubs wasted no time, swiftly grabbing the lead with a couple of singles that brought in two runs in the top of the first. The Mud Hens answered back when Akil Baddoo and Eddys Leonard drew walks, setting the stage. A fielding error on a hit by Justice Bigbie allowed Baddoo to sprint home, putting the Hens on the board.

The Cubs continued to apply pressure in the second inning, tacking on another run with a double and a single, followed by a stolen base and another single for one more. But the Mud Hens' defense kicked into gear, holding them off for the rest of the inning, though their own offense went quiet with a quick 1-2-3 inning.

In the third, the Hens' defense tightened up, retiring the Cubs with a flyout, groundout, and strikeout. When it was their turn at the plate, Baddoo laid down a soft bunt, but a double play and a groundout ended their hopes of closing the gap.

Both teams struggled to find momentum in the fourth, with solid defensive plays stifling the offense. Leonard managed to break through with a single, and Bigbie followed with a line drive to center field. But the Hens couldn't capitalize, leaving them still trailing.

The fifth inning saw a glimmer of hope for the Mud Hens. Andrew Navigato singled to left, followed by a line drive to right field from Bligh Madris that brought Navigato home, chipping away at the Cubs' lead.

The defense shone again in the sixth inning with a smooth 6-4-3 double play between Navigato, Leonard, and Madris, followed by a strikeout to keep the Cubs at bay. Drew Maggi came out swinging, smashing a double to center field, but the Hens couldn't drive him in, leaving the score unchanged.

The seventh inning featured another defensive highlight with a 5-3 double play. In the eighth, Bigbie's double off the wall in center field set the stage for Maggi, who singled to bring Bigbie home, narrowing the deficit even more.

The Cubs managed a double in the top of the ninth, but the Mud Hens' defense held firm, catching three pop flies to keep them from scoring. However, the Hens couldn't muster a comeback in their final at-bat, going down 1-2-3, and the Cubs walked away with the victory.

The Mud Hens will have another shot at redemption tomorrow night at 7:05 PM.

Notables

Drew Maggi (2-4, RBI)

Bligh Madris (1-4, RBI)

