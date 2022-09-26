WooSox to Host Fall Beer Garden on the 8th Hill from 1-3pm Before EBW Classic, Presented by Sanofi Careers

WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Red Sox will host a Fall Beer Garden on the 8th Hill at Polar Park from 1 to 3 p.m. before the second annual EBW Classic, presented by Sanofi Careers. The football game between the undefeated Holy Cross Crusaders and Bucknell Bison will kick off at 4 p.m. Saturday, October 8.

Admission to the Fall Beer Garden is included in the purchase of an EBW Classic ticket, on sale now at polarpark.com/ebwclassic. General admission tickets are $15, end zone seats are $25, sideline seats are priced at $35, and Worcester Wall seats are $35.

At the 8th Hill, fans can purchase one sheet of 10 two-ounce drink ticket samples for $10 or 12-ounce full pour drink tickets for $6. Additional food and beverage options will be available for purchase.

Plymouth Street and Summit Street will feature live music, a stilt walker, a balloon artist, and other forms of entertainment.

A limited number of DCU Club tickets have been released for sale today at polarpark.com/ebwclassic. Tickets are $63 and include an all-you-can-eat football-themed buffet, featuring build-your-own burger and hot dog bars, a make-your-own wing toss, a pretzel wall, seasonal farmers market fruit, apple turnover, and pumpkin pie shooters.

A limited number of tailgating tickets are now on sale.

Ten Green Island Boulevard "Purple Lot" Spaces will be available for $50 per car. These spaces are in the gravel lot directly across from Gate D at the DCU Plaza. Ten Green Island Garage Rooftop Premium Spaces will be available for $30 per car. And 10 Green Island Garage General Parking Spaces will be available for $20 per car. The garage's clearance height is 8'2".

For all three tailgating options, vehicles can arrive as early as noon and must exit by 10 p.m. Prohibited items include RVs, large-source containers of alcohol (I.e., kegs), drinking games, glass containers/bottles, open flames, charcoal grills, wood-burning smokers, deep fryers, and fuel-powered generators.

At 3 p.m. before the game, WooSox Season Ticket Members can attend a private event featuring a meet-and-greet with Red Sox Hall of Famer and WooSox hitting coach Rich Gedman. The event is on Polar Park's Hanover Deck and includes a two-hour buffet of ballpark fare.

Fans can purchase their tickets at fevo.me/ebw2022. Email questions to Corporate Events Manager Dalton Bodreau at [email protected].

In the Sherwood's Diner, fans can take photos with the 2013 Boston Red Sox World Series trophy and the 2019, 2020, and 2021 Holy Cross Patriot League Championship trophies. WooSox mascots Smiley Ball and Woofster the WonderDog will greet fans in the Diner.

Last year, the Inaugural EBW Classic was the first-ever football game at Polar Park, on October 23, 2021. The Crusaders defeated the Colgate University Raiders 42-10 and went on to capture their third consecutive Patriot League title-their ninth in program history.

Undefeated thus far in 2022, the Crusaders earned national attention September 10 when they upset the University of Buffalo 37-31 on a Hail Mary pass.

