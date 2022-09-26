Brigman Homers, But Jumbo Shrimp Fall in Series Opener
September 26, 2022 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
NORFOLK, Va. - Bryson Brigman homered, but the Norfolk Tides scored four runs in the eighth inning in Monday's series opener to beat the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 5-1 from Harbor Park.
With the score deadlocked at one, Richie Martin singled with one out in the eighth inning. Jumbo Shrimp (78-68) reliever Elieser Hernández (4-4) then walked both Anthony Bemboom and Connor Norby to load the bases. Jordan Westburg followed by clearing the bases with a double down the left field line to give Norfolk (74-74) the lead. Two batters later, Colton Cowser lashed a two-bagger to plate Westburg and make it 5-1.
In the ninth, Morgan McSweeney (4-2) stranded two runners on to cap his two scoreless innings and earn the win. Jacksonville left 10 runners on in the game and went 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position.
The game's first two runs were scored via solo home runs. Bemboom went yard in the third and Brigman evened the score with a solo shot in the fifth.
Jacksonville sends LHP Josh Rogers (3-7, 6.37 ERA) to the mound in Tuesday's 6:35 p.m. contest against Norfolk LHP Drew Rom (1-0, 4.26 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on ESPN 690 and www.espn690.com.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from September 26, 2022
- Michael Perez's Go-Ahead Grand Slam Powers Syracuse to 8-5 Win over Lehigh Valley in Opener of Final Series of the Season - Syracuse Mets
- Perez Grand Slam leads Mets to win over 'Pigs - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Three-Run Eighth Carries Stripers over Bats - Louisville Bats
- Knights Drop Opener to Bulls 6-2 on Monday Night - Charlotte Knights
- Columbus Clips Indians to Open Series - Indianapolis Indians
- Westburg Knocks Go-Ahead RBI in Series Opening Win - Norfolk Tides
- Brigman Homers, But Jumbo Shrimp Fall in Series Opener - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - Rochester Red Wings
- Hernandez Homers Twice in Rain-Shortened Win over Red Wings - Worcester Red Sox
- Red Wings, Red Sox Game Called Due to Inclement Weather - Rochester Red Wings
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (74-72) at Columbus Clippers (82-64) - Indianapolis Indians
- Marlins' García, Nance to Rehab with Jumbo Shrimp - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- September 26 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- Wright & Neslony Activated off Injured List - Charlotte Knights
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 26 vs. Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- WooSox to Host Fall Beer Garden on the 8th Hill from 1-3pm Before EBW Classic, Presented by Sanofi Careers - Worcester Red Sox
- Red Wings Homestand Highlights - Rochester Red Wings
- Rowdie's Pumpkin Patch at Victory Field Returns Sunday, October 23 - Indianapolis Indians
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Stories
- Brigman Homers, But Jumbo Shrimp Fall in Series Opener
- Marlins' García, Nance to Rehab with Jumbo Shrimp
- Jacksonville Cruises to Win over Charlotte in Final Home Game of 2022
- Jumbo Shrimp Drop Seesaw Affair
- Jacksonville Surrenders Late Lead in Loss to Charlotte