Brigman Homers, But Jumbo Shrimp Fall in Series Opener

NORFOLK, Va. - Bryson Brigman homered, but the Norfolk Tides scored four runs in the eighth inning in Monday's series opener to beat the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 5-1 from Harbor Park.

With the score deadlocked at one, Richie Martin singled with one out in the eighth inning. Jumbo Shrimp (78-68) reliever Elieser Hernández (4-4) then walked both Anthony Bemboom and Connor Norby to load the bases. Jordan Westburg followed by clearing the bases with a double down the left field line to give Norfolk (74-74) the lead. Two batters later, Colton Cowser lashed a two-bagger to plate Westburg and make it 5-1.

In the ninth, Morgan McSweeney (4-2) stranded two runners on to cap his two scoreless innings and earn the win. Jacksonville left 10 runners on in the game and went 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

The game's first two runs were scored via solo home runs. Bemboom went yard in the third and Brigman evened the score with a solo shot in the fifth.

Jacksonville sends LHP Josh Rogers (3-7, 6.37 ERA) to the mound in Tuesday's 6:35 p.m. contest against Norfolk LHP Drew Rom (1-0, 4.26 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on ESPN 690 and www.espn690.com.

