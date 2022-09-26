Three-Run Eighth Carries Stripers over Bats

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA - A three-run bottom of the eighth inning broke a tie game and led the Gwinnett Stripers to a 4-1 win over the Louisville Bats Monday night at Coolray Field.

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fourth inning, when Gwinnett put runners on first and second with one out. Greyson Jenista then drove in Rylan Bannon with a single, giving the Stripers a 1-0 lead.

That was the only run Bats' starter Levi Stoudt allowed in the game. Stoudt went four innings and struck out three in his final start of the season.

Gwinnett held onto that 1-0 lead until the top of the eighth inning. With one out, Juniel Querecuto and Ronnie Dawson each singled. That set up Stephen Piscotty, who tied the game with a base hit into right field, scoring Querecuto.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Stripers put two runners on base via walks. Once again it was Jenista who came through with his second RBI single of the game, a ground ball through the left side nearly identical to his first back in the fourth inning.

Later in the frame after another walk, Hendrik Clementina knocked in two more runs on a single, extending the Gwinnett lead to 4-1.

The Stripers' pitching staff had a fantastic night, with seven different pitchers combining to hold Louisville to one run on six hits for the game while striking out 13 times.

The Bats and Stripers will play game two of their three-game series and the penultimate contest of the regular season Tuesday night at Coolray Field. Justin Nicolino (4-6, 5.79 ERA) will make the start for Louisville. Gwinnett has yet to announce a starter. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET.

