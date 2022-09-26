Red Wings, Red Sox Game Called Due to Inclement Weather

ROCHESTER, NY - Tonight's series opener between the Rochester Red Wings and Worcester Red Sox at Frontier Field has been called in the top of the 6th inning with the Wings trailing 6-1.

This is an official contest. Rochester drops to 67-80 with the loss.

The two teams will play tomorrow night at 6:05 p.m. RHP Joan Adon will start for the Red Wings and will be opposed by Worcester's LHP Chris Murphy.

Tomorrow's game features an 80's themed t-shirt giveaway to the first 500 fans, courtesy of Rochester Nissan Dealers. Additionally, as with every Tuesday this season, all 100 and 200-Level tickets are Buy-One-Get-One-Free, presented by M&T Bank.

