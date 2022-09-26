SWB RailRiders Game Notes

Buffalo Bisons (74-70) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (81-65)

Games 105 & 148 | Home Games 54 & 73 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Monday, September 26, 2022 | First Pitch 5:05 PM

Game One: RHP Shaun Anderson (3-3, 3.39) vs RHP José Mujica (3-1, 4.21)

Game Two: RHP José De León (0-0, 2.00) vs RHP Mitch Spence (3-2, 3.80)

LAST TIME OUT

ALLENTOWN, PA (September 25, 2022) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (81-65) won the series finale 3-1 over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Matt Krook set a franchise record in strikeouts as a part of the crucial victory.

Lehigh Valley tagged Zach Greene with his first run in the month of September. A wild pitch plated Scott Kingery in the first inning as the IronPigs scored without the benefit of a hit. The RailRiders put a pair of baserunners on in their half of the second before rain halted play 34 minutes into the game.

After a one hour and twenty-five minute delay, play resumed. The RailRiders promptly tied the game on an Estevan Florial single into right. The IronPigs loaded the bases with two outs in the second, to which Matt Krook entered out of the bullpen to face Darick Hall. Krook struck him out on three pitches to escape the threat. The lefty would go on to strike out eight in the game. His sixth strikeout in the fourth inning against Lehigh's Vito Friscia was his 153rd, besting Carlton Loewer's franchise record of 152 set in 1997. Krook would work 3.1 innings out of the bullpen. Tied at one, the RailRiders took the lead in the top of the fifth. With Armando Alvarez at second, Tyler Wade grounded a ball between shortstop Scott Kingery's legs to bring home the go-ahead run.

SWB would garner an insurance run in the ninth courtesy of a Ronald Guzmán double before Jimmy Cordero tallied three strikeouts in the ninth for his fifth save. Krook (10-7) took over the team lead in wins while James Marvel (5-7) suffered the loss for the IronPigs.

NEWS & NOTES

FIRST THINGS FIRST - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are home for their final games of the regular season against the Buffalo Bisons. The Bisons were swept here in late June to early July in the first six-game series sweep in franchise history. SWB has a guaranteed winning record against Buffalo.

WHAT'S THE HAPP - The Durham Bulls won on Sunday, pushing their magic number to three. They begin a three-game series tonight against the Charlotte Knights on the road. The RailRiders can be eliminated tonight with two losses against Buffalo and a Durham win.

BEST IN A WHILE - Entering this series, the RailRiders have won 81 games this season, the most since 2017 when SWB went 86-55. The 2022 RailRiders have played five more games than the 2017 RailRiders and will eventually play nine more total games.

A SERIES OF SERIES - After taking the series win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 4-2 last week, the RailRiders finish the season with 15 straight six-games series without a series loss. The final six-game set they lost was May 31 - June 5 against Lehigh Valley.

KROOKED HISTORY - Matt Krook struck out eight batters in relief in what could be his final appearance of the season on Sunday. His sixth strikeout of the day was his 153rd of the season, which set a franchise record for single-season strikeouts. The all-time franchise record was 152, set by Carlton Loewer in 1997 when Krook was just two years old.

PEN PALS - Last series, the SWB bullpen allowed nine runs (seven earned) in 30.2 innings of work, good for a 2.05 ERA. If you take away the lone rough night Thursday where they allowed seven runs (five earned) in seven innings, the bullpen ERA drops to 0.76.

PULL ME CLOSER - Thirteen of the last fifteen RailRiders' games have finished with a three-run or less run differential. In those thirteen games, SWB has gone 8-5. This season, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has gone 51-39 when the winning team wins by three runs or less.

GO WITH THE FLO - Estevan Florial stole two bases on Sunday, which puts him at 38 on the year, a new single-season franchise most in the Yankees affiliated era (since 2007), besting Brett Gardner's 37 in 2008. The franchise record is 44 set by Tom Barrett in 1989. SWB as a team has set a new single-season franchise record with 167 stolen bases this year.

TALE OF TWO TONIES - In his first six games at Triple-A, Anthony Volpe went 11-for-25 (.440) with two homers, two doubles and four RBI. Since then in his last twelve games, he has gone 6-for-51 (.118) with one extra-base hit (double) and 23 strikeouts.

BENNY THE JET - Since September 8, Ben Rortvedt has tallied a hit in 12 of his last 14 games. He has gone 16-for-54 (.296) with five doubles, three homers and six driven in. He has raised his SWB batting average from .191 to .229 in that span.

STREAKY - Ben Rortvedt has a fourteen-game on-base streak... Michael Beltre has a six-game hit streak and an eight-game on-base streak... Ronald Guzmán has a seven-game on-base streak...

LONELIEST NUMBER - The RailRiders tallied just one hit on Saturday. It's the first time this year that's happened in a nine-inning game. Only one other time have the RailRiders had just one hit and it came in a seven-inning game in game two of a doubleheader on June 8 against the Syracuse Mets at NBT Bank Stadium.

NUMBER 7, NUMBER 1 - Thursday, Baseball America named Anthony Volpe the Yankees' Minor League Player of the Year for the second straight year. He spent the majority of the season with Double-A Somerset. After a slow start, he ended up hitting .286 with a .910 OPS over his final 72 games.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION - The New York Yankees (94-58) won a rain-shortened game 2-0 over Boston. Aaron Judge still seeks his 61st homer of the season. They're in Toronto to face the Blue Jays tonight at 7:07 PM... The Somerset Patriots (0-1) lost game one of the Eastern League Championship Series 6-5 on Saturday. Tyler Hardman gave the Patriots a 5-3 lead in the sixth with a two-run single. The SeaWolves tied it in the sixth and took the lead for good in the seventh. The series shifts to TD Bank Ballpark for game two of a best of three Tuesday night at 6:35 PM...

