Rowdie's Pumpkin Patch at Victory Field Returns Sunday, October 23

September 26, 2022 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - One of Victory Field's greatest fall traditions - Rowdie's Pumpkin Patch presented by Meijer and Riley Children's Health - is set to return from 12-3 PM on Sunday, Oct. 23 at Victory Field.

The fall event includes hayrides on the warning track, photos with Rowdie, Trunk-or-Treating on the concourse and one (1) pumpkin per child for all children 14 and under in the outfield while supplies last.

Admission to the event is $5 per person (children age 2 and under are free), and all ticket proceeds benefit Indianapolis Indians Charities. Knot Hole Kids Club members receive free entry by showing their membership card at the gate.

"Rowdie's Pumpkin Patch was a popular offseason event in 2019 and 2020, and we're excited for its return in late October," said Kim Stoebick, Indianapolis Indians Director of Marketing. "After entertaining fans for 75 baseball games, Rowdie is ready for Halloween and his favorite fall tradition."

Concession items including soft pretzels with cheese, popcorn, water, soda and apple cider will be available for purchase behind Section 111 through cashless transactions only.

Parking for Rowdie's Pumpkin Patch at Victory Field is free and available beginning at 11:30 AM. Guests can enter the lot on the west side of the stadium off Washington/Maryland.

For more information, visit IndyIndians.com or call (317) 269-3545.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.