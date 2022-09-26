Wright & Neslony Activated off Injured List

September 26, 2022 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release







The Charlotte Knights have announced two roster moves ahead of tonight's 6:35 p.m. ET game against the Durham Bulls from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. tonight.

RHP Mike Wright was activated off the Injured List today and will start tonight's game for the Knights. Wright, 32, has made six starts with the Knights this season and is 0-1 with a 4.66 ERA over 19.1 innings pitched. Overall this season, Wright is 2-4 with a 4.53 ERA in 16 games (12 starts) between the Knights and Triple-A Oklahoma City. He was signed by the White Sox as a free agent on June 5, 2022.

OF Tyler Neslony was activated off the Injured List today. He was placed on Charlotte's injured list on September 4. Neslony, 28, is hitting .259 (22-for-85) with eight runs scored, two doubles, two home runs, nine RBIs and three stolen bases with the Knights this season. He began the season with Double-A Birmingham and appeared in 64 games with the Barons before his promotion to Charlotte on July 12. He hit .326 (84-for-258) with 49 runs scored, 26 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs, 44 RBIs and 16 stolen bases with the Barons this year.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.