Westburg Knocks Go-Ahead RBI in Series Opening Win
September 26, 2022 - International League (IL) - Norfolk Tides News Release
NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Tides (74-74) defeated the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (78-69), 5-1, on Monday at Harbor Park. The Tides have two games remaining to clinch the Navy Town Showdown, up 10-9 over the Jumbo Shrimp this season.
The first run was scored by the Tides when Anthony Bemboom launched a solo homer to right field. That was only run allowed by Jumbo Shrimp follower Elieser Hernandez though the first seven innings of the game.
Tides starter Grayson Rodriguez had a solid start for Norfolk, allowing just one run on three hits and three walks with six strikeouts. The only run he gave up was in the fifth when Bryson Brigman snuck a homer over the left field wall, tying the game at 1-1.
Norfolk would get the best of Hernandez in the eighth, when Jordan Westburg ripped a go-ahead three-run double. Colton Cowser would bring in Westburg on an RBI double himself to clinch the 5-1 win.
Game two is set for tomorrow night at Harbor Park with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. LHP Drew Rom (1-0, 4.26) is set to go for the Tides, while LHP Josh Rogers (3-4, 5.01) will throw for Jacksonville.
POSTGAME NOTES
BEM BOOMS: The home run hit by Anthony Bemboom was his third home run of the season and his second straight series with a home run...he finished the night 1-for-2 with the homer and two walks...he hasn't gone consecutive games without a hit since July 3, hitting .301 (22-for-73) with 16 runs, five doubles, three home runs, seven RBI and nine walks (.373 OBP).
