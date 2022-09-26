Knights Drop Opener to Bulls 6-2 on Monday Night

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- The Charlotte Knights dropped the opening game of a three-game series against the Durham Bulls on Monday night by a score of 6-2 from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte.

Chicago White Sox number two prospect Oscar Colás made his Truist Field debut on Monday and recorded four hits for the Knights. Since being promoted to Charlotte from Double-A Birmingham on Tuesday, September 20, Colás has recorded 11 hits in six games played. On Monday, the Cuban native had three singles and a ground-rule double.

In all, the Knights managed a total of 12 hits on the night, three more than the Bulls. Catcher Nick Ciuffo drove home Charlotte's first run of the game on an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth inning to give the Knights a 1-0 lead. Charlotte's second and final run of the game came in the bottom eighth inning on a sacrifice-fly RBI from first baseman Zach Remillard.

RHP Mike Wright was activated off the injured list on Monday and started the game for the Knights. The 32-year-old right-hander tossed a scoreless first inning for the Knights. LHP Anderson Severino (3-4, 11.79) was charged with the loss after he gave up five runs in the sixth inning.

The Knights will continue the series against the Durham Bulls on Tuesday night. First pitch of game two on Tuesday is set for 6:05 p.m. from Truist Field. Fans can listen to the game on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and www.CharlotteKnights.com. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call for all of the action.

