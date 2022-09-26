Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes

âWorcester Red Sox (74-73) 6, Rochester Red Wings (67-80) 1

Monday, September 26th, 2022 | Frontier Field | Rochester, NY

Final (6): WOR 6, ROC 1

WP: Victor Santos (3-4, 4.95)â

LP: MacKenzie Gore (0-1, 5.25)

SV:

ââ

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 ââ9 â R H E

Worcester 0 1 0 5 0 x x x x â 6 6 0

Rochester 0 1 0 0 0 x x x x â 1 4 0

ââ

â

Game Information:

First Pitch: 6:05

Temperature: 57F

Time of Game: 1:36 (:39 delay)

Attendance: 5,196

Home Runs:

âWOR - Ronaldo Hernandez (15) solo off LHP MacKenzie Gore in the 2nd (count: 1-1) to left field

WOR - Ronaldo Hernandez (16) two-run off LHP MacKenzie Gore in the 4th (count: 2-2) to left field

WOR - Jaylin Davis (7) two-run off LHP MacKenzie Gore in the 4th (count: 1-1) to left field

Starting Pitchers:

RHP Victor Santos: (3-4, 4.95) 5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO, 19 BF, 72:49 (P:S), left up 6-1

LHP MacKenzie Gore: (0-1, 5.25) 3.2 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO, 18 BF, 72:45 (P:S), left down 6-1

RED WINGS NOTES

RAKE ALU: Wings 2B Jake Alu continued his scorching hot September, going 2-for-2 with a double and a run scored in tonight's contest...the lefty has now reached base safely in 19-straight games dating back to 9/4 and has picked up multiple hits in 11 of those 16 games, including a hit in 12 straight...During this streak, Alu leads the team in hits (32), home runs (7), RBI (22), and runs scored (17)

âThrough 22 games in September, Alu is hitting .410 (34-for-83) with 7 homers, 24 RBI, and a 1.227 OPS

HIT MACHINE: CF Andrew Stevenson added to his career-high hit total with a third-inning single to bring his season total to 151, the most by a Red Wing since James Beresford collected 153 in 2015...in 134 games with Rochester this season, the lefty is slashing .278/.343/.456, leading the club in hits, doubles (31), triples (9), walks (46) and ranks second in homers (16).

RAIN, RAIN GO AWAY: Tonight's contest was called with one out in the sixth inning, with Worcester coming away with a 6-1 win...this is the second game at home that has been called early due to inclement weather...the loss snaps Rochester's two-game winning streak, their 80th loss of the season.

WOO SOX NOTES

RONALDOOOO: Woo Sox DH Ronaldo Hernandez crushed his 15th and 16th homers in tonight's contest, both coming off rehabbing southpaw MacKenzie Gore...in 15 games against the Wings this season, he is hitting .344 with four homers, nine RBI and a .375 on-base percentage.

âNEXT GAME

Worcester vs. Rochester

Tuesday, September 27th

First Pitch: 6:05 p.m.â

LHP Chris Murphy (3-6, 5.17) vs. RHP Joan Adon (2-2, 4.34)

