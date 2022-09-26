Red Wings Homestand Highlights
September 26, 2022 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings begin their final homestand of the season on Monday, September 26. Below are the promotional highlights for the three-game series against the Worcester Red Sox (Red Sox).
Monday, September 26 vs. Worcester Red Sox (Red Sox) - 6:05, gates open at 5:00
MAGNET GIVEAWAY: The first 2,500 fans through the gates will receive a Frontier Field Image Magnet, presented by Monroe Extinguisher
GENE CORNISH NIGHT: The Red Wings will honor Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and Rochester native Gene Cornish on September 26. Gene was a guitarist and founding member of the band The Rascals who were inducted in the Hall of Fame in 1997
Tuesday, September 27 vs. Worcester Red Sox (Red Sox) - 6:05, gates open at 5:00
80'S T-SHIRT GIVEAWAY: The first 500 fans will receive an 80's themed Red Wings shirt presented by Rochester Nissan Dealers
2-FOR-1 TICKETS: Every Tuesday all 100 and 200 Level tickets are Buy-One-Get-One-Free, presented by M&T Bank
Wednesday, September 28 vs. Worcester Red Sox (Red Sox) - 1:05, gates open at 12:00
FINAL GAME OF THE SEASON: Join us for a weekday matinee for the 2022 season finale.
