Columbus Clips Indians to Open Series

September 26, 2022 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Columbus Clippers jumped ahead early and never let up as the Indianapolis Indians dropped the first game of the three-game set at Huntington Park on Monday night, 17-1.

Eleven of Columbus' 17 runs came via six home runs. The Clippers (83-64) plated two runs in the first, three in the third, six in the fourth and six in the eighth to hand Indianapolis' it's largest margin of defeat in the rivalry since recording another 17-1 win on Aug. 5, 2003 at Victory Field. Five runs were charged to Indians starter Osvaldo Bido (L, 3-8), who was ejected with one out in the top of the second inning.

As Columbus' bats continued to roll, starter Hunter Gaddis (W, 4-3) held the Indians (74-73) without a hit until a single by Blake Sabol and subsequent double by Brendt Citta in the fourth inning plated Indy's lone run. Both Sabol and Citta led Indy's offense with a pair of hits apiece.

It was the first time since June 21, 2015 at Charlotte that the Indians surrendered a Victory Field era-high six home runs in a road game.

Pirates top pitching prospect, RHP Quinn Priester (1-0, 0.00) will take the mound tomorrow for his second Triple-A start tomorrow as Indianapolis takes on Columbus at 6:15 PM ET at Huntington Park. The Clippers will counter with LHP Logan Allen (3-4, 7.08).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.