Columbus Clips Indians to Open Series
September 26, 2022 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release
COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Columbus Clippers jumped ahead early and never let up as the Indianapolis Indians dropped the first game of the three-game set at Huntington Park on Monday night, 17-1.
Eleven of Columbus' 17 runs came via six home runs. The Clippers (83-64) plated two runs in the first, three in the third, six in the fourth and six in the eighth to hand Indianapolis' it's largest margin of defeat in the rivalry since recording another 17-1 win on Aug. 5, 2003 at Victory Field. Five runs were charged to Indians starter Osvaldo Bido (L, 3-8), who was ejected with one out in the top of the second inning.
As Columbus' bats continued to roll, starter Hunter Gaddis (W, 4-3) held the Indians (74-73) without a hit until a single by Blake Sabol and subsequent double by Brendt Citta in the fourth inning plated Indy's lone run. Both Sabol and Citta led Indy's offense with a pair of hits apiece.
It was the first time since June 21, 2015 at Charlotte that the Indians surrendered a Victory Field era-high six home runs in a road game.
Pirates top pitching prospect, RHP Quinn Priester (1-0, 0.00) will take the mound tomorrow for his second Triple-A start tomorrow as Indianapolis takes on Columbus at 6:15 PM ET at Huntington Park. The Clippers will counter with LHP Logan Allen (3-4, 7.08).
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from September 26, 2022
- Michael Perez's Go-Ahead Grand Slam Powers Syracuse to 8-5 Win over Lehigh Valley in Opener of Final Series of the Season - Syracuse Mets
- Perez Grand Slam leads Mets to win over 'Pigs - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Three-Run Eighth Carries Stripers over Bats - Louisville Bats
- Knights Drop Opener to Bulls 6-2 on Monday Night - Charlotte Knights
- Columbus Clips Indians to Open Series - Indianapolis Indians
- Westburg Knocks Go-Ahead RBI in Series Opening Win - Norfolk Tides
- Brigman Homers, But Jumbo Shrimp Fall in Series Opener - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - Rochester Red Wings
- Hernandez Homers Twice in Rain-Shortened Win over Red Wings - Worcester Red Sox
- Red Wings, Red Sox Game Called Due to Inclement Weather - Rochester Red Wings
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (74-72) at Columbus Clippers (82-64) - Indianapolis Indians
- Marlins' García, Nance to Rehab with Jumbo Shrimp - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- September 26 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- Wright & Neslony Activated off Injured List - Charlotte Knights
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 26 vs. Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- WooSox to Host Fall Beer Garden on the 8th Hill from 1-3pm Before EBW Classic, Presented by Sanofi Careers - Worcester Red Sox
- Red Wings Homestand Highlights - Rochester Red Wings
- Rowdie's Pumpkin Patch at Victory Field Returns Sunday, October 23 - Indianapolis Indians
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indianapolis Indians Stories
- Columbus Clips Indians to Open Series
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (74-72) at Columbus Clippers (82-64)
- Rowdie's Pumpkin Patch at Victory Field Returns Sunday, October 23
- Indians Drop 2022 Home Finale, 6-3
- 9.24.22 Game Information: St. Paul Saints (70-75) vs. Indianapolis Indians (74-70)