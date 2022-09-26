Hernandez Homers Twice in Rain-Shortened Win over Red Wings
September 26, 2022 - International League (IL) - Worcester Red Sox News Release
ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Ronaldo Hernandez homered twice, and Jaylin Davis homered for the second-straight game as the Worcester Red Sox (74-73) took game one of their three-game series with the Rochester Red Wings (67-80) by a 6-1 final on Tuesday night at Frontier Field.
Five of Worcester's six runs came on the long ball. It was the second game in a row that the WooSox hit three home runs.
Hernandez slugged a solo homer in the second to start the scoring.
In the fourth, Hernandez launched a two-run, 462-foot home run to left-center field.
After a Pedro Castellanos triple, Davis lined a two-run shot to left to put Worcester ahead 5-1.
Hudson Potts doubled, and then Kole Cottam hit a double to plate Potts to extend the WooSox lead to 6-1.
Rochester's lone run came in the second when Jack Dunn hit a sacrifice fly that scored Jake Alu.
Worcester starter Victor Santos picked up his third Triple-A win. Santos went five innings and allowed one run on four hits. He walked one and struck out five. Over his last six starts, Santos has a 1.91 ERA.
The game was called after a 39-minute rain delay in the top of the sixth due to unplayable field conditions.
The WooSox continue their three-game series with the Red Wings tomorrow night at 6:05 p.m. Chris Murphy is the scheduled starter for Worcester. Radio coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon, 100.1 FM The Pike and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.
