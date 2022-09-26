Marlins' García, Nance to Rehab with Jumbo Shrimp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Miami Marlins have announced that outfielder Avisaíl García and right-handed pitcher Tommy Nance have been assigned to Jacksonville to begin injury rehabilitation assignments. Both are expected to play for the Jumbo Shrimp against the Norfolk Tides in their series opener Monday at 6:35 p.m. from Harbor Park in Norfolk.

Nance, who will start Monday's game on the mound, was placed on the 15-day IL retroactive to September 17 due to right groin sprain. García, who is scheduled to serve as the Jumbo Shrimp's designated hitter on Monday, was placed on the 10-day IL on September 13 due to a left hamstring strain. Thus far in 2022, Nance has pitched in 31 games with the Miami Marlins with an ERA of 4.54 and 53 strikeouts in 39.2 innings. Meanwhile, García has played 93 games, batting .230/.267/.316/.583 with eight doubles, seven home runs, 31 RBIs, 29 runs scored and four stolen bases.

This is García's second rehab assignment with Jacksonville this season. In six games with the Jumbo Shrimp from August 26-September 6, he went 5-for-21 (.238) at the plate with two doubles and one RBI.

After being signed as a non-drafted free agent out of Anaco, Venezuela by Detroit in 2007, García made his major league debut for the Tigers on August 31, 2012 against the Chicago White Sox. A career .266/.320/.421/.740 hitter with 134 home runs and 506 RBIs in 1,044 games, the 31-year-old has played 11 seasons in the major leagues with Detroit, the Chicago White Sox, Tampa Bay Rays, Milwaukee Brewers and Miami.

García was named an All-Star for the only time in his career in 2017. He batted .330/.380/.506/.885 with 27 doubles, five triples, 18 homers, 80 RBIs and 75 runs scored while playing for the White Sox that campaign.

Nance also has experience with the Jumbo Shrimp in 2022, having pitched in three games with Jacksonville. The 31-year-old has yielded three runs, two earned, on two hits in 4.2 innings with five strikeouts. Prior to joining the Marlins' organization in 2022, Nance played in the Chicago Cubs' system from 2016-21. He made his major league debut for the Cubs on May 17, 2021 in a game against the Washington Nationals from Wrigley Field. The Long Beach, Calif., native has pitched in 58 games in the major leagues over the past two seasons, tallying 83 strikeouts in 68.1 innings pitched (10.9 K/9).

García and Nance are the 14th and 15th stints for players in 2022 to join Jacksonville on a rehab assignment, respectively, following right-hander Dylan Floro (April 30-May 9), left-hander Richard Bleier (May 22), infielder/outfielder Brian Anderson (June 23-June 27, August 5-12), infielder Joey Wendle (June 25-June 30), right-hander Cody Poteet (July 8-July 12), left-hander Jesús Luzardo (July 22-July 27), right-hander Edward Cabrera (July 28-August 5), right-hander Cole Sulser (August 4-14), infielder Jon Berti (August 5-12), left-hander Trevor Rogers (August 19-31), García (August 26-September 6) and left-hander Braxton Garrett (September 6-12).

