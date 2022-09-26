Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 26 vs. Worcester

Worcester Red Sox (73-73) vs. Rochester Red Wings (67-79)

Monday - 6:05p.m. ET - Frontier Field- Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: MiLB.tv

RHP Victor Santos (2-4, 5.35) vs. LHP MacKenzie Gore (ML-Rehab)

LET'S TRY THIS AGAIN: After yesterday's series finale against Buffalo was canceled due to rain, the Wings secured another series win, now two in a row, after taking three out of five games against their thruway rival...prior to their series win against Lehigh Valley in the week prior, the Wings had not won a series since the first week of June...the Wings finished the year going 10-10 against Toronto's top affiliate...Rochester returns home today and will send rehabbing lefty MacKenzie Gore to the mound to make his fourth start on this assignment...the lefty has worked 8.1 innings allowing one run on 10 hits while striking out six and walking 3...Gore logged 65 pitches in his most recent outing on 9/21 at Buffalo.

SMOOTH CRIMINAL: Rochester stole three bases Saturday after 3B Jake Alu, 1B John Nogowski, and LF Andrew Stevenson picked up one apiece...Stevenson's bag marked his 39th of the year, putting him one away from being the first Wing to steal 40 bases since Dallas Williams stole 51 in 1981.

SMOOTH CRIMINAL(S): Rochester's 153 stolen bases as a team is the franchise's second most in a season, 27 off the record of 180 which they accomplished in 1944...

The Wings 12 stolen bases is the second most in a single series this season and is just one off the highest-series total of 13, which they did in their June series versus Syracuse....their 12 bags in five games put them on pace to record 14.5 stolen bases this series.

Yesterday's game also marked the first time the Wings have stolen multiple bases while also being caught more than once in a game in a single contest.

CHASING HISTORY: LF Andrew Stevenson picked up a pair of hits in Saturday's win, including a triple, collecting his 149th and 150th hits of the year...his second knock of the day marked him as being the first Wing to collect 150 hits since James Beresford collected 153 in 2015...

Should Stevenson continue at a pace of 1.3 hits/game, he would finish with 155 hits on the year, which would be the most for a Wing in a single season since 2000 when Jose Herrera collected 160...should Stevenson exceed 160 hits this year, it would be the most since 1976 when Rich Dauer collected 176 in 132 games.

Stevenson has collected 9 hits over a four-game span twice, so recording 10 to reach the 160 mark would require his first 10 hits in a four-game stretch of the season

Since 1960 (61 seasons), only two Wings have reached 170 hits in a season when Ozzie Virgil and Pete Ward collected 179 hits in 1963 and 1962, respectively.

150 hits are the highest season hit total for Stevenson in his eight years of professional baseball

ANDREW TRIPLE-SON: LF Andrew Stevenson picked up his 9th triple of the year in Saturday's win, giving the Wings 38 triples on the year, good enough for second-most among International League teams...Rochester's 38 triples in a season is the most since 2009 when that Rochester squad had 40 and ranked atop all IL teams...

The 2021 Wings had just 15 three-baggers.

BUFFALO HUNTER: 2B Adrian Sanchez homered for just the second time this year, the first time also coming against Buffalo, as part of his 2-for-4 effort in the Saturday afternoon win...the multi-hit game was the Venezuela native's 10th of the season...

Sanchez's 52 games since his last home run (6/5 vs. BUF) was the longest active homer drought on the Red Wings squad.

EXTRA, EXTRA READ ALL ABOUT IT: The Wings collected five extra-base hits Saturday, two shy of tying their season high of seven (three times)...Rochester's 22 extra-base hits in the last seven games rank 6th most in the International League over that span.

BANK ON NICK: RF Nick Banks went 2-for-4 Saturday, recording his 19th multi-hit effort of the year, ranking him as having the third most multi-hit games on the Red Wings active roster (Stevenson - 44, Alu - 21)...

Banks, although not driving in a run on Saturday, has the second most multi-RBI games on the Wings active squad with 15 such games, 15 off team-leading Andrew Stevenson's 30.

ON THE BOARD: RHP Zach Brzykcy recorded his first Triple-A save Saturday in his second game since being promoted from Double-A...the save was his 16 saves in two professional seasons...

This marks the Wings 30th save of the year, the third lowest save total in the International League, 10 fewer than first place Buffalo (40).

TWO BIRDS ONE STONE: The Red Wings were able to get Buffalo to ground into two double plays Saturday which marked the 13th double play Rochester has turned in their last eight games, the highest total in an eight-game stretch all year.

RAKE ALU: 3B Jake Alu went 2-for-4 with a double and his 11th home on Saturday...the lefty has now reached base safely in 18-straight games dating back to 9/4 and has picked up multiple hits in 10 of those 15 games...

He has collected a hit in 12 straight games...the longest hit streak of the season for Alu came when he hit in 14 straight from 6/28-7/16 (combined Double-A, Triple-A).

During his current on-base streak, Alu leads all Wings in hits (30), home runs (7), RBI (22), and runs scored (16).

Alu is batting .323 (20-for-62) against Toronto affiliates this season.

