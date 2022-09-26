Perez Grand Slam leads Mets to win over 'Pigs

(Syracuse, NY) - It had looked as if the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (75-72) were going secure a victory on Monday night against the Syracuse Mets (64-84). That did not happen as the Mets scored six runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to finish a 8-5 come-from-behind win.

Lehigh Valley scored three runs against Locke St. John in the top of the second inning to take a 3-0 lead. Jorge Bonifacio extended his hitting streak to nine games as he hit a two-run home run - his 15th of the season. Ali Castillo hit an RBI single that scored Madison Stokes. Syracuse scored a run in the bottom of the second inning against Noah Skirrow as Khalil Lee hit an RBI double that scored Gosuke Katoh.

Rafael Marchan extended Lehigh Valley's lead to 4-1 in the top of the third inning as he hit an RBI single against Manuel Alvarez that scored Darick Hall. Carlos Rincon homered against Skirrow in the bottom of the fourth inning to cut the IronPigs lead to 4-2. The home run for Rincon was his fifth of the season. The 'Pigs scored their fifth run of the game against Adonis Medina in the top of the seventh inning as Stokes hit an RBI single that scored Marchan.

Syracuse broke the game open in the bottom of the eighth inning as they took an 8-5 lead. Griff McGarry (0-2) issued a walk to Katoh with the bases loaded that scored Francisco Alvarez. McGarry then hit JT Riddle with a pitch that allowed Dominic Smith to score the second run of the inning. Michael Perez then hit a go-ahead grand slam against Brian Marconi for the final four runs of the inning. The home run for Perez was his second of the season.

Sam Clay (5-3) earned the win for the Mets as he pitched a scoreless top of the eighth inning. Trey Cobb earned his third save of the season by recording the final out of the game in the top of the ninth inning.

The IronPigs and Mets play game two of their three game series at NBT Bank Stadium on Tuesday. First pitch is at 6:05 p.m.

