WooSox Postponed Today (Wednesday) at Polar Park

April 3, 2024 - International League (IL)

Today's (Wednesday's) scheduled International League game between the host Worcester Red Sox and the Buffalo Bisons at Polar Park has been postponed due to sleet and rain that is expected to continue throughout the day and evening.

The teams will make-up today's postponement with a single-admission doubleheader this Friday beginning at 3:35 pm (both games will be 7-innings). Gates will open at 2:30 pm and UniBank Fireworks will follow at the conclusion of the second game.

In addition, the first 5,000 fans attending Friday's twin bill will receive a WooSox Tumbler featuring artwork of the Worcester skyline. Fans can enjoy free hot chocolate on Friday and then at every game in April and May when they bring their Tumbler to Polar Park.

The WooSox and Bisons (AAA-Toronto) are scheduled to play a single-game tomorrow (Thursday) at 3:05 pm as well as single games on Saturday at 4:05 pm, and Sunday at 1:05 pm to complete this 6-game series at Polar Park.

The WooSox Team Store at Polar Park will be open regular hours today until 4:00 pm.

Fans holding tickets for today (Wednesday) can trade those in for any remaining WooSox home game this season - based on availability.

If fans have a hard ticket for today's game, that ticket can be exchanged for a similar ticket of equal or lesser value. If fans have an electronic ticket, they can make that exchange either in person at the Polar Park box office or at woosox.com. Digital tickets can be shown at the Ticket Office to be exchanged for equal or lesser value, based on availability. Fans can also call at 508-500-8888 to speak with a Ticket Office staff member to make the exchange.

Worcester had a total of 14 games either postponed (11) or canceled (3) last year due to weather. Five of the postponements came at Polar Park while six postponements and the three cancelations all came on the road. Worcester had only two home postponements all of 2022 after five home postponements and one cancelled home game during their abbreviated inaugural season at Polar Park in 2021.

