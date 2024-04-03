Tuesday's Game vs. Omaha Postponed

April 3, 2024 - International League (IL)

Tuesday's home opener between Omaha and Columbus has been postponed due to inclement weather. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, April 4th, first pitch of game-one scheduled for 4:15pm. Both games will be 7-inning contests with game-two starting approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game-one.

Tickets for Tuesday's originally scheduled 6:15pm game may be exchanged for any future 2024 Clippers regular season game, click View full Rain Policy for more information. Tickets purchased from a resale site should consult that site's rain policy. View the full Clippers Rain Policy here.

The Clippers and Storm Chasers face off at Huntington Park on Wednesday at 6:15pm.

