Tuesday's Game vs. Omaha Postponed
April 3, 2024 - International League (IL)
Columbus Clippers News Release
Tuesday's home opener between Omaha and Columbus has been postponed due to inclement weather. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, April 4th, first pitch of game-one scheduled for 4:15pm. Both games will be 7-inning contests with game-two starting approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game-one.
Tickets for Tuesday's originally scheduled 6:15pm game may be exchanged for any future 2024 Clippers regular season game, click View full Rain Policy for more information. Tickets purchased from a resale site should consult that site's rain policy. View the full Clippers Rain Policy here.
The Clippers and Storm Chasers face off at Huntington Park on Wednesday at 6:15pm.
