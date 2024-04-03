Jumbo Shrimp Unable to Overcome Five-Run Bulls' Third Inning

April 3, 2024 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







DURHAM, N.C. - Tristan Gray finished a triple shy of the cycle on Wednesday, but the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp stranded 11 runners on Wednesday in a 6-4 loss to the Durham Bulls from Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

The Bulls (2-3) broke open the game with a five-run third inning. With one out, Tristan Peters smacked a double off Jumbo Shrimp (2-3) starter Darren McCaughan (0-1). Kameron Misner followed by blasting a two-run home run for the game's first runs. Osleivis Basabe reached on an infield single before scoring from first on Logan Driscoll's two-bagger. Alex Jackson capped the scoring with a two-run shot to make it 5-0.

Jacksonville responded in the fourth courtesy of back-to-back home runs from Gray and Will Banfield.

After leaving the bases loaded in the fifth, the Jumbo Shrimp crept closer in the sixth. Griffin Conine led off with a double and scored two batters later on José Devers' two-bagger. After a strikeout, a Jonathan Davis infield single coupled with an error brought home Devers to get Jacksonville within 5-4.

The Jumbo Shrimp left runners on in both the seventh and eighth innings, unable to tie the score. In the bottom of the eighth, Jackson doubled with one out. He scored two batters later on Ruben Cardenas' RBI single to get the score to 6-4.

In the ninth, Jacksonville was able to get runners on second and third, but Manuel Rodriguez wiggled out of trouble to record the save.

Jacksonville and Durham meet in Thursday's 6:35 p.m. contest. RHP Yonny Chirinos (0-1, 5.06 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Bulls LHP Mason Montgomery (0-1, 37.80 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.

International League Stories from April 3, 2024

