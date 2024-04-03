RailRiders Postponed Again

April 3, 2024 - International League (IL)

MOOSIC, PA - Wednesday's game between the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and the Syracuse Mets at PNC Field has been postponed due to inclement weather. The RailRiders and Mets were also postponed last night.

Tuesday's postponement will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, April 6. Gates at PNC Field will open at 1:30 P.M. with game one slated for a 2:05 first pitch. The RailRiders and Mets will play two seven-inning games with approximately 40 minutes between games. The first 2,000 fans through the gate Saturday will receive a 2024 magnetic schedule presented by Dippin' Dots.

Tonight's game will be rescheduled at a later date. Tickets for Tuesday or tonight's game can be exchanged for any remaining home game during the 2024 season, with the exceptions of May 8, May 22 and July 4. Additional restrictions may apply and tickets are subject to availability. Find out more on the RailRiders Rain Policy at swbrailriders.com/ballpark/railriders-rain-policy. Fans can also email rainout@swbrailriders.com to exchange their tickets.

The set with the Mets is now pushed back to start on Thursday, April 4, at 6:35 P.M. For information on the RailRiders rainout policy, single-game tickets and promotional information, visit www.swbrailriders.com.

