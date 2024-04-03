Memphis Game at Indianapolis Postponed
April 3, 2024 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Tonight's game at the Indianapolis Indians has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be rescheduled and played during the current series as part of a doubleheader. The exact date has not yet been determined due to further weather challenges this week.
For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
