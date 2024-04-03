Memphis Game at Indianapolis Postponed

April 3, 2024 - International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Tonight's game at the Indianapolis Indians has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be rescheduled and played during the current series as part of a doubleheader. The exact date has not yet been determined due to further weather challenges this week.

