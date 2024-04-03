Red Wings, IronPigs Postponed Wednesday

April 3, 2024 - International League (IL)

ROCHESTER, NY - Tonight's home opener between the Rochester Red Wings and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at Innovative Field has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The two teams will make up the game at a later date.

LHP DJ HERZ will get the ball for the Red Wings in their home opener, making his Triple-A debut tomorrow, April 4, at 1:05 p.m. Gates open at 12:00 p.m.

Tonight's Winter Mittens and Magnet Schedule giveaway has been rescheduled for tomorrow.

Fans can exchange their tickets from yesterday's and tonight's games for any future home game during the 2024 regular season. Ticket exchanges must be in person at the Innovative Field Ticket Office.

Tickets for the remaining 2024 home games can be purchased HERE or by calling 423-WING.

