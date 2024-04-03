Toledo Takes Late Lead and Holds on to Defeat Iowa

April 3, 2024 - International League (IL)

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (2-3) took a 6-4 lead with a four-run eighth inning but the Toledo Mud Hens (3-2) came back to score three in the ninth to take a 7-6 win today at Principal Park

Toledo jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning on back-to-back walks from Wenceel Pérez and Justyn-Henry Malloy. Bligh Madris extended the Mud Hens lead to 3-0 in the third with a run-scoring single.

The I-Cubs fought back to score and make it 3-1 in the bottom half of the third on a bases-loaded walk from Bryce Windham. Darius Hill helped Iowa chip away with a run-scoring double in the sixth.

Toledo added a run in the seventh and extended their lead to 4-2. Jake Slaughter doubled home a run to cut the Mud Hens lead to 4-3 and the next batter, Owen Caissie, drove in three runs with a double to put the I-Cubs in front, 6-4.

But Toledo came back with a three-run ninth inning on a two-run homer from Pérez and a Justice Bigbie RBI double.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Six of Iowa's eight hits were doubles, their most the of the season.

- Bryce Windham drew three walks today, the most by an I-Cub this season.

Iowa will host Toledo on Thursday for the third of their six-game series with first pitch from Principal Park slated for 6:38 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

