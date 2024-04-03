Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 3 vs. Lehigh Valley

April 3, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Lehigh Valley IronPigs (1-2) vs. Rochester Red Wings (2-1)

Wednesday - 6:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Max Castillo (NR) vs. LHP DJ Herz (NR)

SOGGY SORROWS: The Rochester Red Wings had their home opening contest against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs postponed yesterday, due to inclement weather...this ties their total home postponements in 2023 (one on 6/14 vs. SWB), and is the fifth time since 2005 the Wings home opener has been rained out (2018, 2016, 2014, 2007).

SOUND THE BLANKENHORN: RF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN slugged his first home run of the year on Sunday afternoon, a three-run shot in the first inning...the reigning Red Wings' home run leader went 3-for-4 with four RBI and two runs scored...his 369-foot homer was the second-farthest hit by a Red Wing in the young season, behind DH JUAN YEPEZ' 398-foot home run Saturday afternoon...

Blankenhorn's 23 home runs last season are the most by a Red Wing left-hander since GARRETT JONES hit the same number in 2008.

SHAKE AND BAKE: With two stolen bases in his second straight game on Sunday, 2B DARREN BAKER became the first Red Wing to swipe multiple bags in consecutive games since DENARD SPAN in 2007 (8/2-8/3)...the team has eight stolen bases collectively through the first three games of the season, an achievement that no Red Wings team has completed since at least 2005 (six in 2008)...the five stolen bases in Sunday's win is the most Rochester has had in a game since 8/5/2023 against Scranton Wilkes/Barre.

THE JACKSON 5.0 (INNINGS): RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE took the ball to start Sunday afternoon, earning the win after allowing one earned on four hits across 5.0 innings while walking two and striking out seven...his seven strikeouts tie a Triple-A career-high; a feat he accomplished twice last season with the Wings (8/26, 9/1).

GIT-R-DUNN: SS JACK DUNN laid down a sacrifice bunt in the third inning of Sunday's game, allowing Blankenhorn to come around and score...this marks Dunn's third-straight game with an RBI to start the season, marking the first time since at least 2005 a Red Wing has driven in a run in each of the first three games of the season.

WALKIN' ALL OVER YOU: Red Wings' batters have a total of 19 walks through the first three games of the season, the most since at least 2005 (18 walks in 2012)...Rochester also walked 11 times in game two, which is tied for second-best all-time since at least 2005. (12 BB, 8/18/2023 at Buffalo).

RUN THIS TOWN: RF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN homered in the top of the first on Sunday, extending Rochester's run streak to 142 consecutive games dating back to the second half of a doubleheader on 4/8/2023 at Syracuse...this marks the longest streak in the International League, 61 games ahead of second place (MEM, 81)...no Rochester squad has scored a run in at least 100-straight games since Innovative Field opened in 1997.

KING JAMES: Nationals No. 2 prospect LF JAMES WOOD went 1-for-3 with a pair of walks and two runs scored in the contest Sunday, finishing the series with four hits in 10 at-bats (.400) with five walks (.600 OBP)...the lefty collected a hit in all three games of the series, and his four hits are tied with 3B JAKE ALU for most on the team.

