Bats' Offense Silent in 7-0 Defeat

April 3, 2024 - International League (IL)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - After a series opening win on Tuesday night, the Louisville Bats (3-2) were unable to produce at the plate and fell to the Gwinnett Stripers (3-2) at Coolray Field on Wednesday night by a final score of 7-0.

In the bottom half of the first, Gwinnett strung together a couple of singles followed by a sacrifice fly from Luis Liberato and an RBI ground out from Phillip Evans to take an early 2-0 lead. Following a quiet second frame, Stripers second baseman Andrew Velazquez hit a homer in the bottom of the third, bringing their advantage over Louisville up to 3-0.

After Hernán Pérez singled for the first Bats hit of the game in the top of the first, Louisville didn't record their second hit in the top of the fourth, a leadoff triple by Blake Dunn. Despite having a runner in scoring position, the Bats were unable to capitalize against Stripers starter Huascar Ynoa.

Gwinnett strengthened their lead in the bottom of the fourth and fifth innings, stretching the score to 7-0. A diving defensive play by second baseman Francisco Urbaez put an end to the fifth to prevent further damage, keeping the Stripers at seven.

Right-handed pitcher Brett Kennedy (L, 0-1) made his first start this season for the Bats, tossing four innings with five strikeouts to suffer the loss.

Louisville looked to break through in the top of the ninth, starting with a leadoff walk to Pérez. Conner Capel later took another walk to put two runners on. Ultimately, the Bats stranded both runners and were left with nothing on the scoreboard as the Stripers evened the six-game series at a game apiece.

In relief of Kennedy, Yosver Zulueta allowed three runs in the bottom of the fifth. Michael Byrne got through the inning without further damage. Sam Moll, Evan Kravetz, and Randy Wynne each threw a scoreless relief inning for the Bats. The Bats were held to three hits in the loss while Capel took three walks in four plate appearances.

Louisville will play the third game in the series against Gwinnett on Thursday night. First pitch from Coolray Field is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Righty Carson Spiers (0-0, 11.25) will take the mound for the Bats in his second start of the season. Nick Curran will have the call on 1450/96.1 WXVW.

