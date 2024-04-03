Nastrini Assigned to Charlotte

April 3, 2024 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







RHP Nick Nastrini was assigned to the Charlotte Knights today. Nastrini, 24, will make his season debut tonight and get the start in the 6:35 p.m. game against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles).

Nastrini entered the 2024 season rated by Baseball America as the number three prospect in Chicago's system. Last season, he combined to go 9-5 with a 4.08 ERA over 25 starts between Double-A Tulsa, Double-A Birmingham and Charlotte. Nastrini was acquired by the White Sox on July 28, 2023 in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He went 1-2 with a 4.12 ERA in four starts with the Knights last season (19.2 IP/23 SO).

RHP Aaron McGarity was assigned to the Charlotte Knights today. McGarity, 29, was signed by the White Sox as a free agent on February 1, 2024. Last season, the Richmond, VA native posted a 6-4 record with four saves and a 5.17 ERA in 51 games (one start) with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

INF Taishi Nakawake was assigned to Winston-Salem (High-A) today. Nakawake, 25, was added to Charlotte's roster on April 2, but did not appear in the game. Last season, Nakawake hit .201 with one home run and 28 RBI in 81 games with High-A Winston-Salem.

