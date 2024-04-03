Two Ninth Inning Home Runs Give Hens the Win

Following last night's loss, Toledo got their get-back with a 7-6 victory on a cold, windy Wednesday afternoon in Des Moines, IA.

Iowa Cubs pitcher Chris Kachmar struggles to find the strike zone in his Triple-A debut. Thanks to five straight walks, Toledo would find themselves up 2-0 with Wenceel Perez and Ryan Vilade scoring. Iowa would get out of this jam by pulling Kachmar and bringing out Riley Thompson.

Bligh Madris hit a line drive to left field for an RBI single that brought in Buddy Kennedy. After expanding their lead to 3-0, Toledo would find themselves in a pinch. With just one out and runners on first and second in the bottom of the third, Toledo would decide that Austin Bergner's day had come to an end. Bergner would finish with 2.1 IP, 1 H, 2 K, and 4 BB. He would be replaced with Drew Anderson, who would let the Cubs get on the board when he walked Bryce Windham with bases loaded. Toledo would still lead at the end of the third 3-1.

Thompson continued to stay hot in the cold Iowa air with a pop-out, third strike swinging, and a third strike watching in the top of fourth. Come the fifth inning he would cool off, so the Cubs would bring in Luis Vazquez with two outs and runners on first and second. He would keep his slate clean, striking out Madris to keep it a 3-1 game.

In the sixth, the Hens would find themselves with runners on first and second, but nothing would come of it as Jace Jung was caught watching on strike three. Things would continue to be on the side of the Cubs as Darius Hill would hit an RBI double down the left field line that brought in Windham.

Leading 3-2, Toledo's Kennedy would hit a ground ball hard to shortstop David Bote, who couldn't quite make the play. This would cause the Cubs to pull Vazquez and bring out Brad Wieck. With Madris on second and Kennedy on third, Vilade would hit a chopper that jumped right over Wieck for an RBI single in the seventh.

Toledo opened the bottom of the seventh with Sean Guenther on the mound, but following a flyball caught by Vilade the Hens elected to bring out Brenan Hanifee to try and close out the game. The Hens would close the seventh when Bote hit into a double play that Vilade and Jung made the most of.

In the bottom of the eighth, Iowa would cut the lead to one with an RBI double from Jake Slaughter. Windham would show his wheels, scoring from first base. Madris would miss a catch in right-center, moving Windham to third and putting Pete Crow-Armstrong on second. Hanifee would walk Alexander Canario, loading the bases. Owen Caissie would take advantage of his situation with a bases clearing double to put the Cubs up 6-4 for their first lead of the day.

Toledo would respond to this by pulling Hanifee and bringing out Andrew Vasquez, who recorded two quick strikeouts.

Having led all game, Toledo would now have to try and rally for the win. Kennedy would bring everyone's hopes up with a solo homerun deep into left field and eventually into the Des Moines river. Down 6-5, Toledo found even more momentum when Perez hit a two-run homer of his own to take the lead in the top of the ninth. It would all come down to Vasquez to avoid another walkoff win for the Cubs. Vasquez took care of business, sending all three batters back to the dugout on his way to the win.

The Mud Hens continue their series vs. the Iowa Cubs tomorrow at 7:38 p.m.

Notables:

Andrew Vasquez (1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4K, W, 2.70 ERA)

Buddy Kennedy (3-5, 1 RBI, 1 HR)

Weceel Perez (1 R, 1 H, 3 RBI, 1 HR)

Drew Anderson (2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 4 K, 1.93 ERA)

