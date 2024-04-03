Redbirds-Indians Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

April 3, 2024 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians have announced that Wednesday night's game vs. the Memphis Redbirds at Victory Field has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be rescheduled and played during the current homestand as part of a doubleheader. The exact date has not yet been determined.

The Indians opened their 2024 season at Victory Field last night and fell to the Redbirds, 7-2. The series resumes on Thursday in a 6:35 PM ET first pitch at Victory Field.

*Rain Check Policy*

Fans with tickets for Wednesday's game can exchange them for any future 2024 regular season game by contacting the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or [email protected], or contacting their ticket representative. A breakdown of each ticket type exchange is listed below

Club Tickets - Good for new Club Tickets

Loge Tickets - Good for new Club Tickets

Landing Tickets - Good for new Landing Tickets

Season Suites - Good for Box Seat Tickets

Daily Suites - Suite needs to be rescheduled with Sales Rep

Box Tickets - Good for new Box, Reserved or Lawn Tickets

Reserved Tickets - Good for Reserved or Lawn Tickets

Lawn Tickets - Good for Lawn Tickets

