Bisons Pitching Staff Dominates in 2-0 Extra Inning Win

April 3, 2024 - International League (IL)

WORCESTER, MA - The Buffalo Bisons used a strong starting performance by Yariel Rodriguez and were able to shut out the Worcester Red Sox in a 2-0 10-inning victory on Tuesday afternoon at Polar Park.

Rodriguez was dominant right from the start, striking out a pair in his first career professional start in the Toronto Blue Jays organization. The right hander struck out six across four no-hit innings for Buffalo, while the bullpen allowed just two hits over the next six innings.

The Bisons had early base runners but were unable to strike first over nine innings. Spencer Horwitz collected a pair of hits, including a single in the top of the first inning. The Herd's best chance to score in regulation came in the top of the third when Leo Jimenez and Nathan Lukes recorded back-to-back base hits to put runners on the corners with no out in the inning. However, Cooper Criswell was able to record a strikeout, followed by a double play to end the threat.

Buffalo's pitching staff recorded 13 strikeouts on Tuesday afternoon, including Brendon Little striking out the side in the bottom of the seventh to keep the game scoreless. Worcester's best chance to score was in the bottom of the eighth inning when Mark Contreras was thrown out trying to score on a ground ball. Orelvis Martinez was able to throw home and assist on the out, sending the game to the ninth still without a score.

Addison Barger broke the scoreless tie with an RBI double that scored Steward Berroa in the top of the 10th frame. He would score two batters later when Payton Henry hit into a double play. The two runs scored in the top of the inning allowed the Herd to enjoy a 2-0 lead.

Hagen Danner was able to strike out all three batters he faced in the bottom of the inning to record his first save of the season. Hayden Juenger pitched a scoreless ninth and was credited with his first win of the season as well.

The Bisons and WooSox are scheduled to meet for the second game of a six-game series on Wednesday afternoon. First pitch at Polar Park is scheduled for 3:05 p.m.

