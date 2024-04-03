Early Scoring Surge Backs Dominant Ynoa as Stripers Grab First Home Win

April 3, 2024 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Huascar Ynoa made a triumphant return to Coolray Field with a scoreless start and combined with the bullpen for a three-hit shutout as the Gwinnett Stripers (3-2) breezed to a 7-0 victory over the Louisville Bats (3-2) on Wednesday night.

Decisive Plays: Singles from the first two batters in the Stripers' order, J.P. Martinez and Eli White, set up a two-run first inning. Andrew Velazquez hit an opposite-field solo home run (1) in the third to stretch the lead to 3-0. Up 4-0 entering the fifth inning, Gwinnett got RBI singles from White, Phillip Evans, and Luke Williams to break the game open at 7-0.

Key Contributors: White (2-for-3, RBI, 2 steals) and Luke Waddell (2-for-4, triple) had both multi-hit games for the Stripers, while Velazquez (1-for-3, homer, RBI) hit his first homer in a Gwinnett uniform. Ynoa (4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO) set the stage for a dominant night from the Gwinnett pitching staff, with Taylor Widener (W, 1-0), Jackson Stephens, and Daysbel Hernandez following with 5.0 one-hit innings. For Louisville, Blake Dunn (1-for-3, triple) had the only extra-base hit.

Noteworthy: Ynoa made his first start at any level since August 24, 2022 with Gwinnett at Lehigh Valley. He had missed the entire 2023 season due to Tommy John surgery performed in September 2022. With the 7-0 victory already their second shutout of the season (also won 10-0 at Jacksonville on March 31), the Stripers' pitching staff continue to hold the lowest team ERA in the International League at 1.43, a full point lower than second-place Rochester (2.77).

Next Game (Thursday, April 4): Gwinnett vs. Louisville, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. RHP Darius Vines (0-0, 5.40 ERA) for the Stripers vs. RHP Carson Spiers (0-0, 11.25 ERA) for the Bats. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. It's Thirsty Thursday(tm) (presented by Michelob Ultra) at Coolray Field, as fans age 21 and older can get select 12-ounce domestic beers for just $2 each. Tickets are on sale now at GoStripers.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.