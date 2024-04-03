Bisons and Worcester Rained Out, Will Play Doubleheader Friday
April 3, 2024 - International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
WORCESTER, MA - The Buffalo Bisons and Worcester Red Sox were rained out on Wednesday morning due to wet conditions at Polar Park. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader scheduled for Friday at 3:35 p.m.
The two teams are scheduled to play a single nine-inning game on Thursday at 3:05 p.m. before playing two seven inning contests in Worcester on Friday afternoon.
Buffalo won the opening game of the series on Tuesday for their first shutout win of the season thanks to a 2-0 10-inning victory.
