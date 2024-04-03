Knights Drop Wednesday's Game to Tides, 26-11

April 3, 2024 - International League (IL)

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - The Charlotte Knights dropped game two of the six-game series against the Norfolk Tides by a score of 26-11 on Wednesday night from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte.

Second baseman Lenyn Sosa and center fielder Rafael Ortega both homered for Charlotte in the loss. Ortega hit a three-run shot in the bottom of the eighth inning. Shortstop Colson Montgomery chipped in with a three-hit game for the Knights.

The Tides swatted eight home runs and tallied a total of 29 hits - a new record in runs and hits by a team in Truist Field history. Norfolk designated hitter Kyle Stowers hit three of his team's long balls, while right fielder Heston Kjerstad added two home runs and had a game-high 10 RBI.

Charlotte RHP Nick Nastrini made his season debut and allowed four runs on seven hits over three innings. He did not factor in the decision. LHP Bailey Horn was saddled with the loss in relief. He gave up six runs on two hits over 0.2 innings pitched.

The Knights will continue the six-game homestand against Jackson Holliday and the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles) on Thursday night from Truist Field. First pitch is set for 7:04 p.m. from Uptown Charlotte. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call on www.CharlotteKnights.com beginning at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday.

