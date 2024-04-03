Knights Drop Wednesday's Game to Tides, 26-11
April 3, 2024 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - The Charlotte Knights dropped game two of the six-game series against the Norfolk Tides by a score of 26-11 on Wednesday night from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte.
Second baseman Lenyn Sosa and center fielder Rafael Ortega both homered for Charlotte in the loss. Ortega hit a three-run shot in the bottom of the eighth inning. Shortstop Colson Montgomery chipped in with a three-hit game for the Knights.
The Tides swatted eight home runs and tallied a total of 29 hits - a new record in runs and hits by a team in Truist Field history. Norfolk designated hitter Kyle Stowers hit three of his team's long balls, while right fielder Heston Kjerstad added two home runs and had a game-high 10 RBI.
Charlotte RHP Nick Nastrini made his season debut and allowed four runs on seven hits over three innings. He did not factor in the decision. LHP Bailey Horn was saddled with the loss in relief. He gave up six runs on two hits over 0.2 innings pitched.
The Knights will continue the six-game homestand against Jackson Holliday and the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles) on Thursday night from Truist Field. First pitch is set for 7:04 p.m. from Uptown Charlotte. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call on www.CharlotteKnights.com beginning at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 3, 2024
- Early Scoring Surge Backs Dominant Ynoa as Stripers Grab First Home Win - Gwinnett Stripers
- Knights Drop Wednesday's Game to Tides, 26-11 - Charlotte Knights
- Stowers, Kjerstad, Tides Set Numerous Records in Win - Norfolk Tides
- Omaha Shut Out By Columbus 3-0 In Series Opener - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Jackson, Rock Lead Bulls Past Shrimp, 6-4 - Durham Bulls
- Bats' Offense Silent in 7-0 Defeat - Louisville Bats
- Jumbo Shrimp Unable to Overcome Five-Run Bulls' Third Inning - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Toledo Takes Late Lead and Holds on to Defeat Iowa - Iowa Cubs
- Memphis Game at Indianapolis Postponed - Memphis Redbirds
- Two Ninth Inning Home Runs Give Hens the Win - Toledo Mud Hens
- Mets and RailRiders Postponed Again on Wednesday - Syracuse Mets
- Redbirds-Indians Postponed Due to Inclement Weather - Indianapolis Indians
- RailRiders Postponed Again - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Nastrini Assigned to Charlotte - Charlotte Knights
- Red Wings, IronPigs Postponed Wednesday - Rochester Red Wings
- WooSox Postponed Today (Wednesday) at Polar Park - Worcester Red Sox
- Tuesday's Game vs. Omaha Postponed - Columbus Clippers
- Bisons and Worcester Rained Out, Will Play Doubleheader Friday - Buffalo Bisons
- April 3 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 3 vs. Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- Bisons Pitching Staff Dominates in 2-0 Extra Inning Win - Buffalo Bisons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.