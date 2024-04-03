Mets and RailRiders Postponed Again on Wednesday

Moosic, PA - Wednesday night's game between the Syracuse Mets and the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders has been postponed because of rain at PNC Field. This is the second straight game this series that has postponed because of inclement weather in Pennsylvania. Tuesday's postponed game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 2:05 p.m. Wednesday's game will be rescheduled at a later date. The Mets and RailRiders are now scheduled to begin their series on Thursday night at 6:35 p.m.

