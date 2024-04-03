Mets and RailRiders Postponed Again on Wednesday
April 3, 2024 - International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
Moosic, PA - Wednesday night's game between the Syracuse Mets and the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders has been postponed because of rain at PNC Field. This is the second straight game this series that has postponed because of inclement weather in Pennsylvania. Tuesday's postponed game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 2:05 p.m. Wednesday's game will be rescheduled at a later date. The Mets and RailRiders are now scheduled to begin their series on Thursday night at 6:35 p.m.
Check out the Syracuse Mets Statistics
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 3, 2024
- Two Ninth Inning Home Runs Give Hens the Win - Toledo Mud Hens
- Mets and RailRiders Postponed Again on Wednesday - Syracuse Mets
- Redbirds-Indians Postponed Due to Inclement Weather - Indianapolis Indians
- RailRiders Postponed Again - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Nastrini Assigned to Charlotte - Charlotte Knights
- Red Wings, IronPigs Postponed Wednesday - Rochester Red Wings
- WooSox Postponed Today (Wednesday) at Polar Park - Worcester Red Sox
- Tuesday's Game vs. Omaha Postponed - Columbus Clippers
- Bisons and Worcester Rained Out, Will Play Doubleheader Friday - Buffalo Bisons
- April 3 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 3 vs. Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- Bisons Pitching Staff Dominates in 2-0 Extra Inning Win - Buffalo Bisons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Mets Stories
- Mets and RailRiders Postponed Again on Wednesday
- Mets and RailRiders Postponed on Tuesday
- Syracuse Drops Easter Sunday Matinee to Rochester, 7-2
- Vientos Homers and Doubles, But Syracuse Drops Saturday Matinee to Rochester, 6-2
- Gilbert, Acuña Homer as Syracuse Wins on Opening Day, 6-3, Over Rochester