WooSox Postponed Saturday at Polar Park Due to Rain

May 18, 2024 - International League (IL)

Today's rainout will be made-up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow (Sunday) at 1:05 pm at Polar Park

Today's (Saturday's) scheduled International League game between the host Worcester Red Sox and the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at Polar Park has been postponed due to rain and the forecast for continued rain throughout the afternoon and into the evening.

Today's rainout will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader tomorrow (Sunday) at Polar Park at 1:05 pm (the regularly-scheduled start time) in what will be the final time the RailRiders (AAA-Yankees) play in Worcester this season. Both games on Sunday will be 7-innings. Gates will open at 11:30 am.

Fans holding tickets for today (Saturday) can trade those in for any remaining WooSox home game this season - based on availability.

If fans have a hard ticket for today's game, that ticket can be exchanged for a similar ticket of equal or lesser value. If fans have an electronic ticket, they can make that exchange either in person at the Polar Park box office or at woosox.com. Digital tickets can be shown at the Ticket Office to be exchanged for equal or lesser value, based on availability. Fans can also call at 508-500-8888 to speak with a Ticket Office staff member to make the exchange.

Today is the fourth postponement at Polar Park already this season with the others coming on April 3 (rainout), April 4 (snowout), and exactly one month ago on April 18 (rainout). The WooSox have also had two road games postponed (April 13 in Syracuse and April 23 in Toledo).

The WooSox had a total of 14 games either postponed (11) or canceled (3) last year due to weather. Five of the postponements came at Polar Park while six postponements and the three cancelations all came on the road. Worcester had only two home postponements all of 2022 after five home postponements and one cancelled home game during their abbreviated inaugural season at Polar Park in 2021.

Among the major promotional highlights for tomorrow and then next week/weekend - when the Norfolk Tides (AAA-Orioles) and top prospect Jackson Holliday visit for a 6-game series this coming Tuesday through next Sunday - to complete the back half of this 12-game homestand at Polar Park:

Sun. 1:05 pm Doubleheader

Breast Cancer Awareness Day; Fallon Health Sunday Funday; Kids Run the Bases presented by Fallon Health.

Tues. 6:05 pm

Park for FREE at one of three City Lots: 25 Madison St. (across from Coney Island), McGrath Lot (next to the Worcester Public Library), or Union Station Garage; Taco & Tequila Tuesday presented by Patron; Los Wepas de Worcester presented by La Mega Radio as the WooSox honor Cuba

Wed. 6:05 pm

First Responders Wednesday, presented by National Grid; School Field Trip Day; Berlin & Maynard Town Takeover

Thur. 12:15 pm

Throwback Thursday featuring Red Sox Hall of Famer and 1967 Cy Young Award winner Jim Lonborg who will sign for fans in the Sherwood's Diner during the 3rd - 6th innings

Fri. 6:05 pm

UniBank Fireworks set to the music of a 70's Serenade; Uxbridge Town Takeover

Sat. 4:05 pm

The Great Polar Park Writers Series featuring former Boston Red Sox beatwriter, WooSox columnist, and Worcester/Central Mass baseball historian, Bill Ballou from 1-2 pm in DCU Club;

Faith & Family Day; Oxford Town Takeover; Sunset Catch on the Field after the game; Girl Scout Sleepover

Next Sun. 1:05 pm

Brain Tumor Awareness Day; Fallon Health Sunday Funday; Kids Run the Bases presented by Fallon Health.

WooSox Tickets - Tickets for all WooSox Spring and Summer Games are on sale at woosox.com, by calling 508-500-8888, or at the Polar Park Ticket Office.

