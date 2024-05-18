Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Worcester Postponed
May 18, 2024 - International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
Worcester, MA - Saturday's game between the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and the Worcester Red Sox at Polar Park has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The RailRiders and Red Sox will play a doubleheader on Sunday, May 19, beginning at 1:05 P.M. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Worcester will play two seven-inning games with approximately 30 minutes between games.
The RailRiders return to PNC Field on Tuesday evening to open a seven-game, six-day series against the Syracuse Mets, including a STEM School Day at 11:05 A.M. on May 22 and a single-admission doubleheader beginning at 5:05 P.M. on May 23. Purchase tickets for any 2024 RailRiders home game and get the latest promotional details at www.swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
28-14
