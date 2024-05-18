Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Worcester Postponed

May 18, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Worcester, MA - Saturday's game between the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and the Worcester Red Sox at Polar Park has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The RailRiders and Red Sox will play a doubleheader on Sunday, May 19, beginning at 1:05 P.M. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Worcester will play two seven-inning games with approximately 30 minutes between games.

The RailRiders return to PNC Field on Tuesday evening to open a seven-game, six-day series against the Syracuse Mets, including a STEM School Day at 11:05 A.M. on May 22 and a single-admission doubleheader beginning at 5:05 P.M. on May 23. Purchase tickets for any 2024 RailRiders home game and get the latest promotional details at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

28-14

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.