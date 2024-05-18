Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - 5.18 G2

May 18, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







COMMITTING TREY-SON: 2B TREY LIPSCOMB , in his first at-bat with the Red Wings since 4/20 against Toledo, ripped an RBI single to right field...the Maryland native finished the game two 2-for-3, his first multi-hit game since game one on 5/14 at Chicago-AL, with Washington...Lipscomb has collected a hit in each of his first five Triple-A games, hitting .316 (6-for-19) with three RBI.

WELCOME TO THE BAKE SHOW: LF DARREN BAKER extended his team-leading hitting streak to six games in game two, going 1-for-3 with a run scored...across 28 games against Buffalo since he made his Triple-A debut in the 2023 season opener, the lefty is hitting .319 (37-for-116) with a homer, a triple, three doubles, 17 RBI and 17 walks...

Baker has collected a total of 38 hits this season, tied for third-most among Nationals Minor Leaguers.

DJ MUSTARD: LHP DJ HERZ delivered 5.0 scoreless innings tonight, allowing just three hits while striking out a season-high eight batters and walking one en route to his first career Triple-A victory...across three starts of at least 5.0 innings this season, Herz posts' a 0.61 ERA (1 ER/15.0 IP) with 18 strikeouts and six walks...

Eight strikeouts ties a season-high by a Red Wings pitcher this season (RHP THADDEUS WARD , 5/3 vs. SYR).

RICO GAR-SEE-YA: RHP RICO GARCIA secured his team-leading fifth save of the season in five opportunities in game two, despite allowing a homer in the seventh...he is one of five International League relievers with at least five saves this season, and he is the only pitcher in the IL with four wins and five saves.

BISONS NOTES:

HEY, I KNOW YOU: Former Red Wing (2023) and current Bisons RHP PAOLO ESPINO turned in 5.1 innings in game two tonight, allowing two earned on six hits with three strikeouts and two walks...over his last three starts, Espino posts a 2.65 ERA (5 ER/17.0 IP) with 12 strikeouts and five walks...this is his seventh career start (9th appearance) against Rochester, and first since 8/11/2016 with Syracuse...

Espino crossed 750.0 innings pitched (751.1) at the Triple-A level in tonight's start.

NEXT GAME

Buffalo v. Rochester

Sunday, May 19, 2024

First Pitch: 1:05 PM

RHP Troy Watson (2-2, 6.33) vs. RHP Jackson Rutledge (2-2, 6.33)

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.